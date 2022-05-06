Ruia Car Rentals Evoking a New Era of Safe Car Booking In Delhi

Delhi, India, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Delhi being the capital city of India, is one of the busiest metro cities in India. Therefore traffic congestion during the office hours is one of the dreaded fear of the residents. In this situation, reaching on time to school, college, offices, and meetings is great deal, and that too in the public transportation system. Not that having a personal car always will solve the problem, because blockage on the road due to high traffic will not allow personal car to move also.

The only advantage is that the owner of a personal car can avoid the crowd that will be in the public means of transport. Again there is a problem that not all have or can afford a personal car. Therefore comes the concept of car rental services. To serve the people of Delhi Ruia car rentals has come up with various services like car booking in Delhi, car rental Delhi etc. that too with a very reasonable rate.

This car rental services started with a mere 4 cars in Kolkata, but with the passage of time it has started working in a fully-fledged manner with 850 cars, across 75 sites in India, some of the important being car rental Delhi. The Ruia Car rental services was started in the capital city Delhi with the sole purpose of providing high class and custom-made car hire services and at a very economic rate to the residents of Delhi. Late Mr. Pashupati Kumar Ruia who was the founder of this company.

The location of this garage is conveniently at the Delhi–Gurugram border, which is near the terminus 3 of the Delhi airport. This prime location is really an added advantage for both the customers as well as the providers of car rental Delhi. All the vehicles that run under the Ruia car rental services is entirelyamenable with the government’s recent safety rules and regulations.

The expert teams of the customer care unit work patiently (24×7) so that the car rental services Delhi is extremely safe, relaxed and trouble free. The entire process of car booking in Delhi through Ruia car rentals is very easy.

In the 11 years of service experience, Ruia car rentals has created a very happy clientele base for itself.It has achieved various valuable experience certificates and letters of appreciation from illustrious and renowned establishments like SBI, RBI, and Ministry of Defense. Ruia Car Rentals has also got the Pan India Cab License from the ministry of tourism, India.

Contact: –

Address: Westend Green Farms Society

Khasra No. 448,

Shivji Marg, Rangpuri, NH 48, Rajokri,

New Delhi, Delhi 110038

Tel: (+91) 8860565654

WhatsApp: +918860565654

Email ID: reservations.del@ruiacarrentals.in

Website: https://ruiacarrentalsdelhi.com/