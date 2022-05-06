MACS Ltd Offers Professional Diving Services Around The UK

LONDON, UK, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — What is the job of a commercial diving Kent-based company? Most people automatically think of an underwater tropical adventure when diving is mentioned. If this was your first thought, you’re not alone. Most people don’t really understand that there is more to diving than just recreational fun. In fact, there is a different side to diving, the business, mechanical, and technical services offered by commercial diving London experts.

Has your interest and curiosity been piqued? If so, these are some of the fascinating services a commercial diving company in the UK can offer:

Underwater Surveys

Any business owner knows that before a project near a body of water can begin its planning phase, a thorough survey of the area is required. While checking the land before building any structure can be done with a no fuss no muss approach, the same cannot be said about constructing below the water’s surface. A commercial diving Kent professional can conduct an underwater video and survey using ROVs and other submersibles.

In the hands of a capable and experienced diver, the survey can be conducted efficiently and the footage reviewed quickly to ensure the progress of the project continues in a timely manner.

Operating Heavy Machinery Underwater

Any worker who wishes to use specialised heavy machinery is required to get a license, just as all divers need to get certified. A commercial diving London company employs divers that have worked with special equipment needed to conduct underwater construction. A trained commercial dive team can do everything from cutting, sawing, and even demolition underwater, all the while practicing the best safety precautions to reduce the chances of injury as well as property and equipment damage.

Offshore Construction and Maintenance

Renewable energy from wind farms are becoming more and more popular all over Europe. This source of energy can be found both on land and offshore. Companies that are interested in using the vast land available out in the sea will benefit greatly from the help and services of commercial divers. Not only are the divers experienced in these massive projects, they are also trained to conduct inspections along the area to ensure it is feasible to build sub-sea turbines or offshore wind farms.

Aside from performing the initial surveys, a competent team of commercial divers can also keep up with the maintenance, cleaning, and repairs of lucrative projects with numerous investors tied to it.

More Than Just A Diver

The job and qualifications of a professional commercial diver goes beyond being a certified open water diver. In fact, commercial divers are usually trained engineers with decades of experience in construction and other marine-related operations.

Give MACS LTD A Call

Still unsure whether your project in the UK requires the services and expertise of a commercial diver? Send us a message using our contact form from our website: https://marineandcivilservices.co.uk/contact/ and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Our team will gladly talk to you about your project and how we can help. Whether you’re looking for a quick consult or would like to discuss marine engineering or logistics, we at MACS Ltd are here for you.