Enveu partners with DSC International to accelerate Video Streaming in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Enveu’s OTT SaaS Platform Experience Cloud to reach wider audiences through DSC International’s vast reach across the Asian subcontinent.

Enveu, the provider of specialized OTT solutions and Experience Cloud, a low-code OTT SaaS solution for content creators across the globe, today announced a strategic partnership with DSC International to offer its 360 degree digital video and content transformation solution for Asian content creators ranging from distinguished broadcasters, news publishers, sports content owners to new age social influencers.

With the rise of affordable mobile devices and data plans, the South East Asian subcontinent has seen a meteoric rise of digital content streaming and consumption. And with a majority of audiences locked indoors during the recent pandemic, these numbers have seen significant growth. The region welcomed 20 million new OTT viewers in the past year alone. There are now 200 million users who stream 9.7 billion hours’ worth of OTT content per month, an increase of 22 percent in OTT consumption over the past year.

Enveu’s Experience Cloud is a turn-key offering that helps content creators ride the digital wave and build their OTT Video Streaming app ecosystem across 12+ platforms including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Samsung/LG WebOS, Roku, Fire TV, etc. The Experience Cloud helps brands go to market in a few weeks and at just a fraction of development costs/people costs. This compared to the heavy investments in time, money & manpower it would require to build from scratch; not to mention the risks and low chances of success.

The Experience Cloud is versatile and caters to several key industries including Entertainment, Sports, Health, Education, Gaming, E-sports, News, Social Influencers, Digital Publishers, and so on. The product is equally suited to large TV broadcasters as it is to a niche digital influencer looking to own their digital persona and their user base. With such a wide spectrum of audiences, it was a natural fit to leverage DSC International’s reach in the South Asian markets to help regional content creators be at par with their global counterparts.

Shalabh Agarwal, Co-Founder at Enveu commented, “Along with the global rise in content consumption by audiences, we’re seeing a new era of content creators embracing digital and vying for the users’ attention by being present across platforms and devices. In most cases, these content creators are great at producing content but require support with the underlying technology. That’s where we come in – our white glove services help each brand build a long term, revenue-generating digital presence for their content. And through our strategic partnership with DSC International, we’re excited to bring this solution to a wider class of content creators from Asia. We’re excited about the possibilities that lay ahead for a truly digitized world.”

Speaking about the partnership, Nuthapong T., Managing Director at DSC International commented, “Thanks to Enveu’s OTT solutions & services, we’ve got a wholesome offering to give to local broadcasters & publishers that require a reliable, white-labeled OTT platform. When clients see the value of managing their apps, content & users in one central hub, it really becomes an easy sell. Besides that, Enveu’s support and servicing is excellent. We are excited to partner with Enveu to bring value to content creators of all sizes, from large enterprises to social media influencers, that are looking to jump on the OTT bandwagon.”

About Enveu:

Enveu provides end-to-end OTT technology solutions to build, launch, manage and grow a video streaming business across 12+ platforms. Their premier SaaS platform – the Experience Cloud helps Media Publishers, Content Creators & Digital businesses globally to manage their content in one central location, create intuitive OTT apps across multiple devices, engage with users on a personal level and monetise content in various models. In contrast to its competitors from the Americas & Europe, Enveu offers a unique, less-code environment with minimal CAPEX and helps Brands go LIVE within weeks!

For more information, please visit www.enveu.com

About DSC International:

DSC integrates and localizes Digital Media technologies that match customer’s variety of requirements for end-to-end video production, acquisition towards distribution and publishing. Established since the year 2000, DSC has been working closely with media and broadcasting enterprises, Telco and government agencies in South East Asia region to build a sustainable infrastructure that is ready to transform digitally.