The Us Costume Jewelry Market To Grow On An Astute Note

Surging demographics of mobile phone and smartphone users in Asia-Pacific countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and India, among others, has prompted the production of protective cases to a large extent. Persistence Market Research has recently published its forecast report on the mobile protective case market in Asia-Pacific, insights from which project that the market will rake in US$ 17,680.9 Mn in revenues by the end of 2026. The market, which is presently valued at closed to US$ 10,000 Mn, is anticipated to exhibit a steady CAGR of 5.9%.

In the report, titled “Mobile Phone Protective Case Market: Asia-Pacific Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2026,” the demand for mobile phone protective cases is cited to grow at the expense of strengthening distribution network across the Asia-Pacific region. While rising population and proliferation of smartphones offer the necessary boost for market’s growth, absence of standardization is expected to curtail the development of advanced mobile phone protective cases.

World leaders in mobile phone manufacturing such as Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. are profiled in the report as key market players. The report also observes Reiko Wireless Inc., Pelican Products Inc., Incipio, LLC, Moshi, Otter Products, LLC, Belkin International Inc., Griffin Technology, Inc., and CG Mobile Ltd. as key manufacturers of mobile phone protective cases in Asia-Pacific region.

According to the report, over half of the regions’ mobile phone protective case revenues will be accounted by China alone. In 2016, China’s outright dominance on the Asia-Pacific mobile phone protective case market helped it attain a value of more than US$ 4,000 Mn. India is also expected to join China by being at the forefront of market value contribution throughout the forecast period.

At present, a majority of mobile phone protective cases sold across the region are projected to be available at low price range. Towards the end of 2026, the demand for mobile phone protective cases at premium and medium price range will gain traction, accounting for more than 60% share in terms of revenues.

Likewise, the report also predicts that in 2017, multi-brand stores will be largest distributors of mobile phone protective cases in Asia-Pacific. However, the dominance of multi-brand stores as well as single-brand stores will incur marginal decline towards the end of forecast period. This downtrend is anticipated to be recompensed by rising prominence of online distribution channels.

