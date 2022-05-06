Paper Slitter Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2021 – 2031

Paper Slitter Forecast and CAGR
According to the research estimates, the Paper Slitter market is projected to grow steadily across regions, expanding at approximately 4% CAGR over the 2021-2031 forecast period. The advancement in technological up-gradation and use of automation for the slitting machine requires higher accuracy to attribute the market growth.
The paper slitter is used to cut the larger roll of the paper into narrow rolls it is also known as the roll slitter. The machine is used to slit paper for different types of purposes such as; notebook paper, tissue paper, construction paper, paper boards, paper napkins, paper rolls, magazines, bags, labels, stickers, etc.
As the market need there is an increment in the automatic slitting machines that cut paper the new fully automated machines provides multiple benefits for the manufacturers as well as to the consumers such as enhanced safety, wind quality, high degree of accuracy, and turrets.
What factors are advocating the use of Paper Slitter to a rich extent?
The growth of the paper, print and packaging industries have incorporated the use of the device for the continuous production of paper and associated finished items such as printing pages, banners, sheets and packaging materials.
The lucrative value added proposition associated with high quality of packaging paper in applications such as food and beverage is furthermore aiding the utilization of the device in custom designs and configurations.
Market Growth Dynamics
The recent regulations related to the global pandemic COVID-19. Due to the government restriction on the trade of non-essential products has been believed to have a restraining effect on the device sales and associated annual growth. Rebound in growth to achieve optimistic levels is projected to occur in next 3-4 quarters of ongoing fiscal.
The major market demand of Paper Slitter is expected to be from the Convertors industry which refers to the companies that deal with the printing and lamination of the materials. The machine used in the flexible printing material for the food and beverage industry requirements for the purchase of the large roll of paper and for conversion of that paper to the required size slitter machine is required.
Automated Machine expected to gain traction in overall sales share
A fully-Automated Slitter machine exhibits higher growth from other market segments. The major reason for the higher growth of fully automated machines is due to their high accuracy which cannot be delivered by manual and semi-automated machines.
The semi-automated is also estimated to acquire a significant share in the market owing to higher reliability on manual techniques. These machines are much of user friendly with relatively lower investment and operating costs vs. fully automated prototype.
Asia Pacific Paper Slitter Market Growth Outlook
Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market due to leading production hubs based in China, India, Thailand, Vietnam Indonesia and Japan. With the escalating rate of production, end use industries are likely to incorporate automated machines and utilize to a greater extent over conventional labor in upcoming years. Also, variety of paper quality for respective purposes is also expected to favor the device usage.
Europe Paper Slitter Market Outlook
Europe is also expected to have incremental growth in the market owing to the majority of the key players reside in the region. Majority of paper and packaging industries that enhance the consumption of paper and also the slitter machine to cut the paper in the required size thus aiding the market growth of paper slitter in the forecast period.
Who can be considered as the leading manufacturer/supplier of Paper Slitter?
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Paper Slitter include
- Atlas Converting Equipment
- Kampf
- Euromac
- Parkinson Technologies
- Nishimura
- Jennerjahn Machine
- Kataoka Machine
- Dahua-Slitter Technology
- Kesheng Machinery
- Hakusan Corporation
- Goebel
- ASHE Converting Equipment
- Deacro
- IHI Corporation
- Laem System
- Bimec
- Catbridge
- Ruihai Machinery
- ConQuip
- Cheung Kong Machinery Equipment
- Shenli Group
- Sheni Group
- PSA Technology
- Jota Machinery
- Yongsheng New Materials Equipment
