Magnetic Motor Starter Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers 2016 – 2026

Global Magnetic Motor Starter Market: Overview

A motor or electric motor transforms electrical energy into mechanical energy. Almost half of the electricity generated is used for powering motors for various applications. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), industrial sector accounts major percentage of energy consumption as compared to the commercial and residential sectors.

Motor starter is a controller device used for restraining the heavy starting current which pulls the motor. Thus motor starters protect the machines under heavy currents or fluctuating voltages. Motor starters operate by reducing the starting voltage which may otherwise damage the windings and insulation in the motor.

The primary function of the starter includes load insulation from mains, protection from overload and short-circuit and commutation control. Among the two main types of motor starters that is manual motor starter (used for fans, pumps, compressors etc.) and magnetic motor starter (thermostats, transformers etc.) latter is most commonly used.

Magnetic motor starter uses electromagnet for its working and offers remote and automatic operation, hus different from manual motor starters. The magnetic motor starter are available under National Electrical Manufacture Association (NEMA) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards.

Primary difference lies in the size and ratings of the contactors used for magnetic motor starters. The magnetic motor starter are used for various application such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), elevators, pumps, in transportation etc.

Global Magnetic Motor Starter Market: Drivers and Restraints:

The global magnetic motor starter market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for overload and short circuit protection for heavy machineries. Also the rising demand for low voltage protection or low voltage release, which is the characteristic feature of magnetic motor starter further impetus the magnetic motor starter market growth.

Strict regulations from various legislation bodies for few industries such as oil and gas, power generation sectors, mining etc. to adopt control measure for safety leads towards magnetic motor starter adoption and thus, growth of magnetic motor starter market.

Magnetic motor starter draws less starting current, thereby saves energy, this key factor also contributes to the global sales of magnetic motor starters. Also in regions such as North America and Europe the end user industries are focused on the motor-efficiency performance standards (MEPs), thereby enhances the upsurge of magnetic motor starter market.

