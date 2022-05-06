The India Construction Chemicals Market to grow on an impulsive note at a CAGR of 14% from 2021 to 2031

These days, there are various scenarios those propagate different kinds of chemicals & materials market outlook, these are expected to increase the capital expenditure across variety of industries. Persistence Market Research digs deep into the chemicals’ vertical and give a holistic view regarding the same.

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the India construction chemicals market is projected to reach a market value of US$ 21.6 Bn in 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of close to 14% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Construction chemicals are usually added to construction materials in order to improve their strength, durability, workability, and other operational and functional properties, and encompass admixtures, water-proofing chemicals, adhesives and sealants, protective coatings, and asphalt additives. Increasing foreign direct investment in the country is expected to bolster the construction industry in India, especially infrastructure projects initiated by the government, thereby pushing demand for construction chemicals over the coming years.

Planning Forward? Access Sample of India Construction Chemicals Market Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22522

Key Takeaways from India Construction Chemicals Market Study

In terms of regional growth, the north is expected to hold nearly one-third of market value share, and is expected to dominate over the coming assessment period as well. The southern and western regions do not lag far behind as far as demand is concerned.

Market share of waterproofing chemicals and plaster is high in the Indian market as compared to the developed world, while the share of concrete repair mortar, protective coatings, and asphalt additives is low.

Rising demand for infrastructure and development across states is projected to drive demand for construction chemicals, primarily for concrete admixtures.

Protective coating manufacturers are working on continuous cost-reduction initiatives in order to fuel adoption rates.

Get A Customized Scope To Match Your Need Ask An Expert – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Increasing urbanization and government initiatives to develop rural areas, along with infrastructural development, are expected to drive demand for construction chemicals in the country over the coming years.

Global key players are strengthening their presence in India through regional expansions. A common trend seen is that they have set up production facilities and service footprints across India, especially in eastern and north-eastern parts of the country.

Infrastructure holds around 60% share in the market, when considering application areas.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the construction industry in India came to a standstill. As such, the construction chemicals market in the country experienced a CAGR of -12.1% in 2020, with the growth rate set to get back to normal levels from 2021 onwards.

“The Indian construction chemicals market is highly fragmented, and hence, competitive in nature, with the presence of a large number of local players. Demand is anticipated to rise with growth in urbanization and metro cities’ speedy construction projects in the country,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

How About Re-Inventing The Methodical Wheel In The India Construction Chemicals Market? Switch Over To The “Methodology” Tab! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/22522

COVID Impact: Owing to the ongoing crisis caused by COVID-19, the production and distribution chain has seen a minor slump. Raw materials required for the production of construction chemicals are manufactured by chemical companies, which experienced a downturn during the pandemic. Furthermore, the construction sector was highly impacted by the pandemic, as ongoing and upcoming construction projects have been delayed.

Market Landscape Continues to Remain Moderately Fragmented

Key manufacturers in the India construction chemicals market, such as Chembond Chemicals Limited, Master Builder Solutions, SIKA AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Pidilite Industries, Fosroc International, MAPEI Construction Products India Pvt. Ltd., Flowcrete India Ltd, etc., are focused on strengthening their product portfolios and expanding their market footprint through the acquisition of smaller companies in the market. With numerous players spread across the country, the constriction chemicals landscape in India will remain fragmented.

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research has published a market research report on the India construction chemicals market, which contains industry analysis of 2016–2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021–2031. The report provides insightful analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product, application, and region. The research report also provides supply and demand trends, supply-demand scenario, a comprehensive list of suppliers and distributors in the market, along with a detailed overview of the parent market.

Planning To Introduce An Offbeat Product/Technology In The India Construction Chemicals Market? Go To “Purchase Now” To Have Our India Construction Chemicals Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22522

About Persistence Market Research – Chemicals and Materials

Persistence Market Research’s chemical & materials team is regarded as one of the most reliable and authoritative sources of intelligence among stakeholders across the value chain. Our team of industry experts provide vital insights across a broad range of sub domains, including but not limited to, commodity, specialty chemicals, composites, nanotechnology, and institutional cleaning chemicals. Persistence Market Research’s consulting services include market sizing, product and market segmentation, and a detailed discussion on prevailing and anticipated market conditions. Reach out to us for more information on how we can help.

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

USA

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com