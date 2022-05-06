Demand for Acrylamide Market to Gain Momentum in the 2031 End-use Industry During the Forecast Period

New York, United States, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Acrylamide Market: Introduction

Acrylamide, also known as acrylic amide, is a white, odorless organic compound soluble in water and other organic solvents. Acrylamide can react violently when it is melted. Manufacturing process of acrylamide involves hydrolysis of acrylonitrile with the presence of a catalyst such as sulfuric acid and other metal salts. Owing to its highly toxicity, acrylamide is mostly handled in an aqueous solution. Acrylamide is present in tobacco smoke and also formed in foods that are rich in starch when cooked at normal temperatures. It is called as Maillard reaction. Acrylamide finds applications in the production of polyacrylamide which is further used as water soluble thickeners and is also used in many industrial processes like treatment of drinking and sewage water, production of paper, dyes and plastics and is found in consumer products like adhesives and food packaging. Polyacrylamide is even used as a superabsorbent in products like diapers and other incontinency products.

Acrylamide Market: Dynamics

Increasing government spending on the treatment of water with the adoption of various rules and regulations about disposal of sewage water from various industries is anticipated to propel the demand for acrylamide during the forecast period. Increasing need for oil recovery with rising oil prices to further push the demand for acrylamide in upcoming years.

With the increased adoption of convenience food products in many developed and developing economies with the change in the lifestyle pattern of the consumers is also expected to spur the demand of the acrylamide.

Growing concern of the consumers pertaining to hygiene issues is in turn increasing the need for the personal care products which in turn is projected to positively impact the acrylamide market. With the use of acrylamide in hydraulic fracturing, unconventional gases can be recovered and create a great opportunity to propel the demand for acrylamide in foreseeable future.

High toxicity level of acrylamide and stringent government regulations owing to increased human and environmental health concerns is anticipated to hamper the growth of acrylamide. Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness towards health and diet may have adverse impacts on the acrylamide market owing to its hazardous and carcinogenic nature.

Acrylamide Market: Segmentation

The global Acrylamide market is segmented on the basis of application, product type and end use industry

Based on product type, the global acrylamide market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Acrylamide Water Solution

Acrylamide Crystals

Based on application, the global acrylamide market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Pulp and Paper Manufacturing

Textile Sizing

Flocculent

Thickener

Others

By end use industry segment, the global acrylamide market can be segment as mentioned below:

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Paper and pulp

Mining

Textile

Packaging

Others

Acrylamide Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate to global acrylamide market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the assessment period. China being the leading producer and consumer of acrylamide and the increasing demand from the water treatment industry in China is a key factor for driving the growth of acrylamide market in the region.

With rapid industrialization, the growth potential of acrylamide in economies like Malaysia, Thailand, and South Korea is also increasing. North America market of acrylamide is anticipated to grow on the back of increasing growth in oil & gas industry in U.S. and increasing per capita consumption of cosmetics products in the region.

European acrylamide market growth is attributed to its strict regulations pertaining to sewage water disposal by the European commission. The growth of sectors like power generation is further expected to increase the demand of acrylamide in the region.

The presence of large oil and gas reserves in the region of the Middle East and Africa is estimated to be a key factor in the increase of the use of acrylamide in this region. With to the growth of the industrial sector of Latin America, it is expected to raise the demand of acrylamide in this region as well.

Acrylamide Market: Key Players

The acrylamide market is estimated to be fairly fragmented owing to the number of players in the international market. Few of them are identified across the value chain which is –

SNF Group

BASF SE

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Ashland

Kemira Oyj

INEOS

Petro China Daiqing

Rudong Natian

Dia-Nitrix Co. Ltd.

Beijing Hengju

Cytec Industries Incorporated

The Dow Chemical Company

National Aluminum Company Limited

Zhejiang Xinyong Biochemical Co. Ltd.

Yongsan Chemicals Inc.

