Automotive Shaft Collars Market Trends, Overview and Growth

Automotive Shaft Collars Market: Introduction

Automotive shaft collars are widely used in the rotating machines such as automotive transmission system to electric motors for attaching various components. Automotive shaft collars is used to attach the automotive components like bearing and sprocket to shafts. The automotive shaft collars commonly work as mechanical stops on actuators and cylinders. The automotive shaft collars are used as mechanical stop. First shaft collars are primarily used on the line shaft of the manufacturing mills. The automotive shaft collars also help to reduce the vibration between the bearing and the sprocket. Mainly there are four types of the automotive shaft collar used for attaching the bearing and the sprocket, which are one piece clamping collars, two piece clamping collars, one piece clamping collars and solid set screw collars. Automotive shaft collar usually made of stainless steel or the aluminum alloy and in some cases coated with chromium, zinc or black oxide.

Automotive Shaft Collars Market: Dynamics

The aftermarket of the automotive shaft collars is expected to grow because of increasing vehicle fleet in global market. Since the automotive shaft collars play crucial role for attaching the bearing and sprocket, so any development in automotive industry directly drive the automotive shaft collars market.

The manufactures are introducing the light weight and more reliable automotive shaft collars to have the smooth transmission and give effective interconnection between the sprocket and driving shaft, is boost the demand for the automotive shaft collars market globally. The durability and reliability of the modern automotive shaft collars may act as the restraint for the market.

The government has invested on the public roadways transport is likely to drive the demand for the automotive shafts collars market. The rising logistic and goods transport industry is might propel the demand for the automotive collars market globally.

The development of the industrial and infrastructure in global market is likely to propel the demand for the commercial vehicle which might affect the demand for the automotive shaft collars market. The rising concerns for environmental safety is expected to propel the demand for the electric vehicle which likewise drive the automotive shaft collars market globally.

Automotive Shaft Collars Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type One Piece Clamping Collars

Two Piece Clamping Collars

One Piece Clamping Collars

Solid Set Screw Collars On the basis of Material type Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Steel Alloy On the basis of Vehicle type Passenger vehicles Mid-size Compact Luxury SUVs

Commercial vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle Trucks and Trailers Buses and Coaches

On the basis of Sales Channel OEM ( Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Aftermarket

Automotive Shaft Collars Market: Regional Outlook

North America has a prominent market share because of the outsized automotive owing fleet in the region. The automotive development in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow the demand for the automotive shaft collars market. The rising demand for the electric vehicle is likely to propel the demand for the automotive shaft collars market.

Japan is anticipated to have slow growth rate of automotive shaft collars market because of exceptional public railway network throughout the country. The regulation on the old vehicle by the regulatory body is likely to drive the demand for the automotive shaft collars market.

Automotive Shaft Collars Market: Key Players

List of some of the prominent market participants in automotive shaft collars market are:

Key Players

Fastenal

Ruland Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Victor Group

Dayton

Triangle Manufacturing’s

Transply, Inc.’s

Simply Bearings Ltd

Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

