Automotive Camshaft Pushrod Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment

Automotive Camshaft Pushrod Market: Introduction:

In an automotive engine, a camshaft pushrod is a metal tube which is designed to transfer the reciprocating motion of a valve lifter to the valve. If a camshaft is placed in the engine block, then a pushrod is required to transfer motion from the camshaft lobe to the valve. The automotive camshaft pushrod is made for specific applications and of a standard wall thickness, length, and end configuration. The automotive camshaft pushrod is also used to transfer the lubricating oil to the cylinder head through the valve lifter. The material of pushrods can differ depending upon its working conditions and power requirements.

Furthermore, an automotive camshaft pushrod system is generally installed in large diesel engines owing to its various advantages compared to overhead camshaft engines. Automotive camshaft pushrod can reduce the number of gears necessary to drive the camshaft in an engine, limit the maximum allowable acceleration, increases mass of moveable parts and reduces stiffness of the systems. The materials used in automotive camshaft pushrod incudes, high speed steel, alloy steel, low carbon steel, aluminum, titanium, etc. However, the increased load of pushrod on valve springs can limit the speed of a pushrod engine, while overhead camshaft engine can provide comparatively higher engine speed.