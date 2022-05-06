The upcoming decade to see Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market’s growth parameters be decided by digitization at a CAGR of 20.0%

New York, United States, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market is bound at a CAGR of 20% between 2019-2029. The current scenario is such that on-demand healthcare storage is being asked for. Cloud computing thus curtails operational expenses and capital as it simplifies sharing medical records, creates and maintains telehealth apps, and automates backend operations. This would be the scene with the healthcare vertical in the upcoming period.

Secure messaging in healthcare is set to become a billion-dollar market by 2029, as indicated by a new research report of Persistence Market Research (PMR). Witnessing stupendous expansion at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period (2019-2029), the market for secure messaging in healthcare will receive a prominent push from increasing demand for electronically secure messaging software, physician to patient secure communication, physician to physician secure e-consultation, and obligatory implementation of secure messaging in healthcare enterprises.

Adoption of secure messaging in healthcare sectors such as hospitals, laboratories, and clinics helps in address a variety of routine health issues more effectively and efficiently. It offers different features such as remote lock & wipe, message self-destruct, and passcode protection. The reliability of such features drive the secure messaging in healthcare market growth.

Key Takeaways – Secure Messaging in Healthcare Market Study

Increasing adoption of mobile application for secure messaging in healthcare organizations, is creating potential growth opportunities for secure messaging in healthcare market.

The technological advancement in IT systems plays an important role in the expansion of digital healthcare IT platforms. It improves clinical workflow, patient care, satisfaction, and clinical outcomes.

Privacy and data security issues in the healthcare industry are propelling secure messaging in healthcare market growth.

The research study of PMR report, component sector of the secure messaging in healthcare market is projected to generate an incremental opportunity of ~US$ 979 Mn for during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

The demand for secure messaging in healthcare platform to manage reliable secure communication for healthcare professionals is expected to further accelerate the growth of the secure messaging in healthcare market. Technological sophistication of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories will continue to provide further impetus to adoption.

What Does Competitive Structure Reflect?

The report provides valuable insights on the company level, focusing on the competitive scenario in the secure messaging in healthcare market along with the business and marketing strategies of the upcoming market players. Some of the market players featured in the report are Vocera Communications, Imprivata Inc., Spok Inc., Cerner Corporation, Athena Health, Inc., TigerText, PatientSafe Solutions Inc., CellTrust Corporation, Voalte, and Amtelco.

The global secure messaging in healthcare market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of players. Leading market participants currently hold around 50-55% of the market share. Prominent players or healthcare organizations in the market are forming strategic partnerships for the development of new technologies and software products. For instance, in September 2019, Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA) partnered with 42 organizations to develop a secure message functionality across various software products.

Future Outlook

In the recent past, it is observed that healthcare organizations in the Asia Pacific region are deploying secure messaging platforms in order to improve patient care. This also helps enhance the text messaging capabilities by providing secure, traceable, and HIPPA-complaint text communications between caretakers, physicians, and nurses. These factors are creating potential growth opportunity for developers and providers of secure messaging in healthcare.

A new market research report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) on the global secure messaging in healthcare market includes global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment for the 2019–2029. The report provides a valuable analysis of the global secure messaging in healthcare market through three different categories – component (software, services), industry (hospitals, clinics, and laboratories), and region.

