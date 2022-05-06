Bicycle Shaft Drive System Market Business Opportunities and Forecast

Bicycle Shaft Drive System Market: Introduction

The bicycle shaft drive system is a driven system which is use for transmitting a power of pedal to a rear wheels using driving shaft instead of conventional chain drive in a bicycle. The shaft drive was invented a century ago, but there were mostly driven by the chain-driven bicycle due to vast ranges of rear gear possible for the front sprockets and derailleurs. In the recent years due to advancements of the internal gear technology, a trivial number of modern bicycle shaft drive system have been introduced in a global market. The bicycle shaft drive system creates 49 percent less friction than the conventional bicycle chain drive.

The introduction of the electronically switchable bike like alpha bike which entire system is fabricated in-house, the brake system, the bike drivetrain system and onboard electronics all are concealed inside the customized frame of the bicycle. Since the bicycle shaft drive system does not need the chain, no regular cleaning, greasing and adjusting the chain is a concern. In the bicycle shaft drive system the loss of the power is minimum while in the chain drive there is notable loss of power and energy. The changing of the rear tire in the conventional bicycle chain drive is complicated and it take lots of time, in the bicycle shaft drive system it takes minutes to change tire of the bicycle.