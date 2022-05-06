Cockpit Voice Recorders Market Regional Analysis and Business Development Strategy

Cockpit Voice Recorders Market: Dynamics

Government has mandated rules and regulations pertaining to aircraft safety for example International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has mandated some rules for installation of cockpit voice recorders according to aircraft types. Therefore, the government as well as cockpit voice recorders manufacturers are outlaying significant money to install cockpit voice recorder system in the existing aircraft fleet, in turn, augment the sales of cockpit voice recorders. Moreover, the growth of the cockpit voice recorders market is also correlated to aircraft fleet. Therefore, significant growth in density of passenger travel is expected to drive the cockpit voice recorders market in global over the forecast time period. In addition, expansion in aviation industry and the research & development which is carried out on to make lighter and efficient safety systems has also brought it in the growth phase in an area of innovation in the cockpit voice recorders market.

However, the factors such as the high cost of installation or retrofit and permits required for the manufacturing of aerospace components, strict standards and guidelines from regulating authorities may consider as headwind in the growth of Cockpit voice recorders market over the stipulated time period.

Nowadays, cockpit voice recorders manufacturers are installing this equipment with battery to continue recording after sudden failure in the aircraft’s electricity supply. Moreover, the players are also adroitly focused to make high quality cockpit voice recorders by the use of high shock & vibration materials. In Addition, cockpit voice recorders manufacturer are also installing Underwater Locator Beacon (ULB) which works as location navigator with the help of ULB the location can be detected when it dipped in sea.