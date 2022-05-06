Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems Market Share, Global Insights and Leading Players

Helicopter Emergency Floatation Systems: Introduction

The helicopter emergency floatation systems is an emergency system which prevent the airframe from sinking in cases of crash landing on the water. The helicopter emergency floatation systems generally are installed in larger commercial helicopters or military helicopters. The helicopter emergency floatation systems are overblown by the gas stored in a cylinders carried on board by the helicopter. The helicopter emergency floatation systems in not only enables the landing on water surface, but also used for evacuation of passengers. The helicopter emergency floatation systems also reduces the risk of submersion during the sea landing and hence is of pivotal importance in the global market.

The helicopter emergency flotation systems is externally mounted on the lower structure or a space provided inside the airframe of the helicopter. The helicopter emergency floatation systems is damaged easily and has limited operational life. There are some advancement in the helicopter emergency floatation systems such as automatic float development system, these systems have sensors which are actuated and the helicopter emergency floatation system is opened automatically. The helicopter emergency floatation systems will expand the mission capability of the helicopter, increasing its applications for use in over-water missions such as search and saving passenger, maritime investigation and oil and gas industry transportation.