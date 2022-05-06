Automotive Camshaft Locking Plates Market Growth Factors and Business Development Strategy

Automotive Camshaft Locking Plates Market: Introduction:

Automotive camshaft locking plates that are used to hold the camshaft at the TDC position by accurately aligning a datum slot, positioned at the end of the camshaft, with the top face of the camshaft housing. Automotive camshaft locking plate is also used for, adjusting camshaft position during cylinder head reassembly or setting injection pump in the engine. The camshaft assembly in automotive is one of the key systems for proper working of an engine, which makes the automotive camshaft locking plates an essential component for the engine assembly.

The automotive camshaft locking plates can be of various materials such as, stainless steel and titanium with the layer finishing material of black oxide on it. Its size and weight may differ according to the engine, which includes, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Furthermore, the automotive camshaft locking plates can provide more performance output from engine, provide balanced strength and durability in the engine bump up engine power, and can ensure smooth operations of camshaft in the engine. However, the downsizing of the engines can result in elimination of the automotive camshaft locking plates from camshaft assembly.