Boat Carpet Market Growth Prospect and Future Scenario

Boat Carpet Market: Introduction

Boating is one of the major activity of fun and tourism for the general population across the globe. Boat carpet is a marine vessel flooring option which is primarily used in recreational as well as leisure based boating purposes. Boat carpet is a flooring product which has been specifically designed for use in marine applications. The boat carpet ensures prevention of slip or bunch as the Marine environments are often slippery.

Boat carpet is generally manufactured from ultraviolet radiation resistant based material so that they will not fade or become damaged through regular sun exposure and also resists the formation of fungus and microbial moulds so that it can withstand wet & humid environments during sailing.

Boat Carpet Market: Dynamics

Growth in marine tourism and water sports in recent years has significantly driven the boat carpet market. Also, the boat and marine vessel manufacturer are strategically focusing on developing valued added services and durability in maintenance and aesthetics of luxury boats and yachts which could cater to the advancing demands of the customers and it is expected to impact the boat carpet market positively in the upcoming years. Manufacturers of the boat are focusing on increasing the luxury features with improved work-life characteristics for a better experience. Additionally, custom boats which are designed according to the demand are expected to witness incremental growth in demand over the assessment period for luxury and recreational purposes is expected to boost the market in the present and future periods of time. This will create opportunities for further growth of boat carpet over the forecast period. Boat carpet is more often made of Polyester Material, but a recent shift in trend has led to the introduction of carpet which are made up of Propylene and Nylon for better performance. This will further create opportunities for the rising of the boat carpet market over the assessment period.

However, the factors such as strict guidelines and standards from regulating authorities for rescue equipment is expected to restrain the growth of the boat carpet market over the forecast period. However, the prevalent trend to use the better quality product for better performance will contribute towards the growth of the demand for boat carpet during the forecast period.

Boat Carpet Market: Segmentation

Based On The material
  • Polyester Material Boat Carpet
  • Propylene Material Boat Carpet
  • Nylon Material Boat Carpet
  • Others
Based On The sales channel
  • Original Equipment Manufacturer OEM
  • After-market
Based on the Boat Type
  • Sailing boats
  • Super yachts
  • Motorboats
  • Cruiser
Based on the End User
  • Commercial Boat
  • Personal Boat

Boat Carpet Market: Regional Outlook

During the forecast period, Western Europe and North America are expected to hold a major share in the global Boat Carpet market owing to the established tourist and commercial boating sector in these regions. North America and Western Europe are followed by the Asia Pacific and it is anticipated to dominate the boat carpet market even in the forecast period owing to the significant investment in marine tourism in the region. The Asia Pacific is rapidly emerging as another significant market witnessing a high growth in the boat carpet market, also a owing to increase in tourism in Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, ASEAN countries and Oceania. Central and South America are also estimated to account for a relatively for prominent share of the Boat Carpet market.

Boat Carpet Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global Boat Carpet Market are:

  • Alliance Carpets, Inc.
  • Infinity Woven Products, LLC.
  • Desso Holding BV,
  • Crossfield Products Corp.
  • Corinthian Marine
  • Cross & Frampton
  • Haima Group Corporation
  • Bosanquet Ives Ltd
  • Oliver Treutlein GmbH
  • Cristina Arroyo

