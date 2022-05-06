Ship Bollards Market Insights and Development Trends

New York, United States, 2020-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Ship Bollards Market: Introduction

Ship Bollards are structures, resembling a post on the berthing area of ships. The primary function of ship bollards is to secure the mooring lines of a ship. The concept of ship bollards came into existence in the 17th and 18th centuries when old cannons were used as posts to moor ships. Ship bollards, arranged in pairs are referred to as ‘bitts’. Ship bollards are primarily cylindrical in shape, but have a larger diameter on the top to prevent the mooring warps from loosening. Ship bollards present on oil tankers are also referred to as cruciform bollards which enable the securing and supporting of flexible hoses used in cargo operations. The material used for the manufacture of ship bollards is normally cast steel, ductile cast iron, and stainless steel. Ductile cast iron is the preferred material for the manufacture of ship bollards as the material is more resistant to corrosion than steel and is compatible with various types of coatings. In addition, the fluidic nature of the metal during the casting process lends a smoother finish to the end product.

Ship Bollards Market: Dynamics

The development of inland waterway systems and capacity expansion as well as the construction of newer ports is helping the growth of the ship bollards market. For instance, according to the Inland Waterways Authority of India’s July, 2018 report, the Government is working on developing inland waterways in the country as it is a cleaner and cheaper mode of transportation in comparison to roadways and railways.

The report adds that the Government has currently identified 36 inland waterways which are commercially viable and can be developed. This is one of the major factors which is helping in the growth of the ship bollards market.

Alternative mooring systems such as magnetic mooring and vacuum mooring are being deployed as they are cost effective and less time consuming. The use of such mooring systems eliminates the need for ropes and substantial manpower thereby minimizing costs. This factor is adversely impacting the growth of the ship bollards market.

Ship Bollards Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material Cast Iron

Cast Steel

Stainless Steel

Others On the basis of bollard type Tee

Horn

Kidney

Cleat Bollard

Double Bitt

Single Bitt

Pillar On the basis of ship type Oil Tanker

Cargo Ship / Container Carriers

Dreamliner/ Cruise Ships

Navy Vessels

Others (Ro-Ro Ships, Fishing Vessels, and High Speed Crafts)

Ship Bollards Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are the leading markets for ship bollards. The presence of a large number of ports in North America and the enforcement of environmental pollution control regulations in Europe are driving the growth of the ship bollards market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the highest growth market for ship bollards as emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to other South-East Asian countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand are investing heavily in the development of water based transportation and port development.

Ship Bollards Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global Ship Bollards market are:

Trelleborg AB

Prosertek Group S.L.

Shanghai Zhiyou Marine & Offshore Equipment Co. Ltd.

James Fisher & Sons, plc. (Fendercare Marine)

ESC Group

Walcon Marine Ltd.

TEKMARINE Systems, LLC.

Max Groups Marine Corporation

Broxap Ltd.

Schoellhorn-Albrecht Machine Co. Ltd.

Zalda Technology

Katradis Marine Ropes Ind. S.A.

Maxtech Corporation Ltd.

RCM Holland

J C MacElroy Company, Inc.

