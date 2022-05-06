Smoking Cessation Breathalyzers Market Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast To 2031

The pharmaceutical industry is making use of AI for discovering new-fangled drugs. January 2020 witnessed the invention of the very first drug molecule using AI, whose patent lay with Japanese and British scientists. The medicine is being used for treating OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder). Likewise, several promising formulas are being discovered as an outcome of AI-enabled lab experimenting. This would how the Smoking Cessation Breathalyzers Market look in the near future.

According to the latest research by PMR, Smoking Cessation Breathalyzers is set to witness a 4.2% growth during the year 2021-2031. Smoking cessation breathalyzers assess an individual’s breath for instant measure of the amount of carbon monoxide level in their body.

The method of detection is non-invasive and accurately determines the consumption of nicotine based on inhalation speed and depth as well as the number of puffs taken by the user. The demand for smoking cessation breathalyzers is set to witness a steep rise over the forecast period owing to their demonstrative accuracy as well as interactive programs linked with an application based software, which promotes smoking cessation programs for the user through behavioral therapy and pharmacologic education.

The demand for smoking cessation breathalyzers is induced from the increasing threat to public health due to smoking and adverse effects of second hand smoking. Several issues which follow smoking include the occurrence of COPD, lung cancer, cardiovascular disorders and poor reproductive health outcomes. 

The growing burden on public health due to these factors has influenced the growth of smoking cessation breathalyzers. Advancements in digital technologies and their incorporation into smoking cessation tools such as smoking cessation breathalyzers has promoted active uptake of use of apps as well as tools for monitoring nicotine and carbon monoxide through breath.

Several advancements in smoking cessation breathalyzers such as the incorporation of VR programs to integrate mindfulness, biofeedback and psychological techniques have improved the acceptance of smoking cessation breathalyzers among the general population.

Apart from technological integrations in smoking cessation breathalyzers, the notion of a smartphone-connected drug delivery device for nicotine replacement has also been introduced to promote termination of cigarette smoking in order to enhance biological health of an individual. 

Chrono Therapeutics has launched a transdermal nicotine therapy device named StopSmart, which is a programmable passive transdermal drug delivery system. The company integrates the adoption of smoking cessation breathalyzers for monitoring carbon monoxide levels in the individual’s breath and promotes nicotine replacement devices.

This type of integrated approach will assist with increased management of public health related issues due to smoking, and will thus augment the growth of smoking cessation breathalyzers.

The region of North America holds a dominating position in terms of manufacturing and adoption of smoking cessation breathalyzers. This growth is supported by the presence of major and key players in the design and production of smoking cessation breathalyzers, as well as the approved OTC provision of these devices, thus increasing their approach to the public. 

The U.S. based Carrot Inc. has recently received an FDA 510(k) clearance for its Carbon Monoxide Breathalyzer system as a device with Bluetooth enabled technology that pairs with a mobile based application and is intended for commercial use in smoking cessation programs.

Canada has influenced the promotion of smoking cessation breathalyzers through advancements in the evaluation of alternative nicotine delivery devices for smoking cessation. The McGill University in Canada, sponsored a study of efficacy of Electronic Nicotine Distribution Systems by evaluating the efficacy of e-cigarette use for smoking cessation in 2019.

According to the World Health Organization, the region of Europe has the highest prevalence of tobacco smoking adults comprising of over 28% of total global adults smoking tobacco. This high prevalence has introduced severe public health issues in the European Population. 

The demand for adoption of smoking cessation breathalyzers and promoting the decrease of uptake of tobacco smoking in the region will result in a subsequent reduction of premature mortality in the region.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Smoking Cessation Breathalyzers?

The key companies working in Smoking Cessation Breathalyzers design and production are,

  • MindCotine
  • Chrono Therapeutics
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • 2Morrow
  • Carrot Inc.
  • Bedfont Scientific Ltd
  • coVita.

Key Segments

By Application

  • Fetus CO Level Bio-Feedback
  • Blood CO Level Bio-Feedback
  • Lung CO Level Bio-Feedback

By Mode of Detection

  • Electrochemical Sensor
  • Pressure Sensor
  • Canister Sensor

By End User

  • Hospitals
  • Tobacco Cessation Programs
  • Research Institutions

