Urea Breath Test Systems Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2031

The urea breath test is a test for diagnosing the presence of a bacterium, Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in the stomach. H. pylori cause inflammation, ulcers, and atrophy of the stomach. The test also may be used to demonstrate that H. pylori have been eliminated by treatment with antibiotics.

The urea breath test is largely adopted for its non-invasive, fast, and most accurate results to detect the presence of active H. pylori infection. According to a study, about 50% of the world’s population is infected with H. pylori. Humans are the principal reservoir. H. pylori are considered to be contagious and passed from person to person by – saliva, dirty waterborne, and poor hygiene practices.

The prevalence of H. pylori infection varies widely by geographic area, age, race, and ethnicity. This finding suggests that poor hygiene and crowded conditions may facilitate the transmission of infection. H. pylori are found in 50-80% of patients with gastric ulcers and 90% of patients with duodenal ulcers.

An estimated one in six individuals infected with H. pylori is expected to eventually develop peptic ulcer disease. This huge number of H. pylori infections will lead to the growth of the urea breath test systems market. H. pylori have been recognized as a Class I carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and as one of the strongest known risk factors for gastric malignancies.

It is studied that approximately 89% of all gastric cancers are attributed to H. pylori infection and the eradication of this infection will reduce gastric cancer incidence.