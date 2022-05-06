Urea Breath Test Systems Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2031

Posted on 2022-05-06 by in Biotech, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Technology // 0 Comments

New York, United States, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Urea Breath Test Systems Market 2022

The conventional practices are being augmented through robotic, AI-driven systems, thereby taking the past as well as present to the future. This would, in true sense, let clinicians carve cutting-edge technologies and implement them in proper ways, which would drive nutraceutical and pharmaceutical verticals. This would be the scene with Urea Breath Test Systems Market in the upcoming decade.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the Urea Breath Test Systems market is set to witness a growth of 5% during 2021-2031. Demand for Urea Breath Test Systems expects to witness steady recovery in the short-term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run. The growing advancement for the Urea Breath Test Systems market industry will offer lucrative opportunities in near future.

The urea breath test is a test for diagnosing the presence of a bacterium, Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in the stomach. H. pylori cause inflammation, ulcers, and atrophy of the stomach. The test also may be used to demonstrate that H. pylori have been eliminated by treatment with antibiotics. 

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32645

The urea breath test is largely adopted for its non-invasive, fast, and most accurate results to detect the presence of active H. pylori infection. According to a study, about 50% of the world’s population is infected with H. pylori. Humans are the principal reservoir. H. pylori are considered to be contagious and passed from person to person by – saliva, dirty waterborne, and poor hygiene practices.

The prevalence of H. pylori infection varies widely by geographic area, age, race, and ethnicity. This finding suggests that poor hygiene and crowded conditions may facilitate the transmission of infection. H. pylori are found in 50-80% of patients with gastric ulcers and 90% of patients with duodenal ulcers.

An estimated one in six individuals infected with H. pylori is expected to eventually develop peptic ulcer disease. This huge number of H. pylori infections will lead to the growth of the urea breath test systems market. H. pylori have been recognized as a Class I carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and as one of the strongest known risk factors for gastric malignancies.

It is studied that approximately 89% of all gastric cancers are attributed to H. pylori infection and the eradication of this infection will reduce gastric cancer incidence.

Many testing systems and diagnostic methods have been developed over the past decade to detect H. pylori infection among which some were invasive such as rapid urease test, histology, culture, and polymerase chain reaction because they were necessarily performed without endoscopy, and others non-invasive such as serology, urea breath test, antigen determination on feces. 

Among these, the urea breath test systems are being increasingly used both in pretreatment and post-treatment phases. There have been subsequent treatment is rising among healthcare professionals. Availability of new and advanced non-invasive tests such as real-time PCR and Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) are anticipated to leverage market prospects.

North America held the majority of the revenue share of the global market in 2020. About 30 to 40% of people in the United States get an H. pylori infection. Most people get it as a child. According to a study, in the United States, about four million people have active peptic ulcers and about 350,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. 

Request for Table of Content@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32645

Four times as many duodenal ulcers as gastric ulcers are diagnosed. Approximately 3000 deaths per year in the United States are due to duodenal ulcers and 3000 to gastric ulcers. This huge number of peptic and gastric ulcers can lead to a large market in North America. In addition, favorable government initiatives, high healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements are the main factors positively impacting urea breath test systems’ regional market growth.

It is studied that H. pylori spread through inadequate sanitation practices, low social class, and crowded or high-density living conditions seem to be related to a higher prevalence of H. pylori infection. Thus developing countries have a high prevalence of H. pylori infection. There are many developing countries in the Asian region and besides high population. 

Countries like China and India are highly populated countries with a high prevalence of H. pylori infection and a high incidence of gastro duodenal diseases, with a prevalence of 73.4% and 80% respectively. India has a greater rural area which leads to a prevalence of more than 80%. This massive number of H. pylori infections in the developing countries of Asia will lead to high growth of the market over forecast years.

Who are the key players in the Urea Breath Test Systems Market?

Some of the key players of Urea Breath Test Systems include,

  • Sercon Ltd
  • Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co Ltd.
  • Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.
  • Beijing Richen-Force Science & Technology Co. Ltd
  • Kibion ​​AB
  • AdvaCare Pharma
  • Kizlon Inc.
  • Meridian Bioscience Inc.
  • Others.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32645

Key Segments

By Product Type

  • Urea Breath Test Kits
  • Urea Breath Test Analyzer

By End User

  • Hospitals
  • Specialized Clinics
  • Laboratories
  • Others

About Us: 

PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against rep/uted organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution