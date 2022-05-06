Quality Transplants To Help Medical Tourism Market Sail Through At A CAGR Of 10.2%

New York, United States, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ —

With start-ups investing heavily in AI projects (inclusive of several types of robotic systems), precise workflows are rendered, as automation won’t leave any scope for errors. There is, as such, limitless scope to use automated systems and robotic helpers in modern-day hygiene, remote diagnostics, surgery, and diagnostics. Precision healthcare would be the buzzword. Thus, the medical tourism market would be going automation ways going forward.

As per Persistence Market Research’s latest industry analysis, the global medical tourism market was valued at US$ 162.7 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Accessibility and affordability of high-quality healthcare facilities, health insurance portability, support from local governments and tourism departments, and increasing advertising and marketing strategies related to medical tourism are key factors driving market growth. Furthermore, availability of state-of-the-art medical technologies at medical tourism destinations is also supplementing market expansion.

Asian countries accounted for the largest market share due to their excellent healthcare facilities at relatively low cost of treatment, availability of inexpensive flights, and increase in marketing & online consumer information about the availability of medical services.

Considering consolidation activities in the healthcare tourism industry, collaborations have emerged as a winning strategy by key players. Leading players are strengthening their services through partnerships and reaching out to key as well as emerging markets.

For instance, in January 2021, Changi General Hospital and Shimadzu (Asia Pacific) jointly launched a center to conduct mass spectrometry-based clinical testing and research for personalized treatment

In February 2021, Apollo Hospitals partnered with Anatomiz3D Medtech to establish Hospital 3D Printing Labs across India.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Cancer treatment is expected to gain 74.1 Bn revenue by 2031 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Based on age group, the adults segment accounted for the highest share of 45% in 2021. The segment witnessed high growth owing to rising awareness among adults for a healthy lifestyle.

Among the applications, therapeutic services gained popularity accounting for 53% market share, and the segment is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period at a growth rate of 9.4%.

Based on travellers, group travellers hold the highest revenue share of 54% at a growth rate of 9.3%.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global medical tourism market in 2020, and a similar trend is expected to continue during the forecast years.

“Higher treatment cost in developed countries is a key factor that is expected to drive demand for medical tourism across other regions over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Leading service providers continue to rely upon acquisitions, collaborations, alliances, and product launches to gain large revenue shares in the medical tourism market. As such, providing access to safe and effective treatment will remain key aspects to succeed in this competitive marketplace.

