Smart vertical software’s to make an entry to the Endoscopic Balloon Dilators Market

The conventional practices are being augmented through robotic, AI-driven systems, thereby taking the past as well as present to the future. This would, in true sense, let clinicians carve cutting-edge technologies and implement them in proper ways, which would drive nutraceutical and pharmaceutical verticals. This would be the scene with Endoscopic Balloon Dilators Market in the upcoming decade.

According to a number of independent studies, the incidence of achalasia increased from 0.8 per 100,000 per year in the 1980s to 1.6 per 100,000 per year after 2000. Changes in eating habits and an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases have promoted endoscopy. The balloon dilator market is expected to grow in the forecast period because of this reason.

Additionally, various technological advancements in the endoscopic procedures and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures over the conventional surgical procedures by using the balloon dilation techniques is expected to drive the endoscopic balloon dilators market demand in the forecast period.

In the year 2017, in USA, there were approximately 86% minimally invasive surgical procedures of the total robotic surgeries performed. Growing prevalence of chronic disorders is also propelling the rise in demand for endoscopic balloon dilators. Growing acceptance of minimally invasive procedures by using endoscopic balloon dilators in the ambulatory surgical centers is also a factor which is anticipated to help the market growth.

With the recent advances in the field of balloon dilators, a combination of anticancer drug paclitaxel and balloon dilators are now used for the treatment of patients suffering from complicated esophageal stents. In the 2021 Digestive Disease week, experts claimed that treatment of patients with esophageal narrowing may embark a major development with the use of drug- coated balloon.

In a study conducted at the Barrett’s Esophagus unit at Mayor Clinic in Rochester, it was observed that a long term control was achieved in treating complex strictures within a single intervention of drug coated balloon dilator.

Noticeable improvements were observed in patient’s esophageal diameters and no adverse events were associated with the procedure or even after the procedure. This treatment development can also be used for treating various complications of endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR).

U.S. and Canada region is expected to dominate the endoscopic balloon dilator market in the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increase in the prevalence of various gastrointestinal strictures, the increase in minimally invasive surgery, the widespread adoption of endoscopic technology, and the increase in the cost of medical care.

In April 2019, approximately 75 million endoscopic examinations were performed in the United States, of which approximately 51.5 million (68%) were used for gastrointestinal endoscopy. This factor is expected to drive market growth in the near future.

It is estimated that during the forecast period, Europe will occupy a large share of the global market for endoscopic balloon dilators. Increased awareness of gastrointestinal and pulmonary artery stenosis and the development of new technologies are expected to drive significant growth in the endoscopic balloon dilator market in the region.

Growing awareness regarding various developments in the healthcare technology has led to a rising acceptance of minimally invasive procedures like balloon sinuplasty for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis and many others.

Boston Scientific, in August 2017, has launched the CRE balloon lung dilatation catheter, which is designed to expand the stenosis of the airway tree constructed with melamine technology through the endoscope, and provide gradual and continuous stenosis expansion.

In December 2020, MicroTech Endoscopy USA launched a new expansion product, such as the Gastrointestinal Dilation category. This category includes ABC balloons, with 6 diameter sizes to choose from, and all balloons are 5.5 cm long. The balloon has a useful length of 230 cm and can be used to dilate the esophagus, pylorus or colon.

Key Segments:

By Product Type:

Biliary Balloon Dilator

Esophageal balloon dilator

Colonic balloon dilator

Pyloric balloon dilator

Duodenal balloon dilator

By Modality Type:

Single lumen

Double lumen

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

