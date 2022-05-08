Worldwide Demand For Amorphous Iron Is Growing With A CAGR Of 6.4% During 2022-2032 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Amorphous Iron (Fe Amorphous) Market Analysis by End-Use (Transformers, Motors, Inductors, Generators), by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The amorphous iron market is estimated at USD 10,673 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19,570 Million by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022-2032.

Prominent Key players of the Amorphous Iron market survey report:

  • Metalglas
  • Hitachi Metals
  • Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd

Key Segments

  • By End-use

    • Transformers
      • Transmission transformers
      • Portable transformers
      • Distribution transformers
    • Motors
      • 100 HP
      • 101 HP
      • 200 HP
      • 201 HP
      • 500 HP
      • 501 HP
      • 1000 HP
    • Inductors
    • Generators

  • By Region

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

Express Press Release Distribution