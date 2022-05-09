Rockville, United States, 2022-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global sales of plastic blood bags are expected to grow at 9% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The demand for plastic blood bags saw an upsurge owing to the increased usage in the healthcare sector.

The plastic blood bags are made up of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and plastic materials which have replaced the glass containers that were used earlier for blood storage. These plastic blood bags have a shelf life of around 42 days that makes them a suitable storage facility for blood. It is available in various types and multiple bags are interconnected with the help of clamps, tubes, needles, and so on.

Plastic Blood Bags: Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the global plastic blood bags market can be segmented into: Quadruple blood bag Triple blood bag Double blood bag Single blood bag

Based on sales channel, the global plastic blood bags market can be segmented into: Private Sales Tender Sales

Based on end user, the global plastic blood bags market can be segmented as: Blood Banks Hospitals Home Healthcare Non-governmental organizations(NGOs) Others

Based on the Region, the global Plastic Blood Bags market can be segmented as: North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



