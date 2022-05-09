The Global Sales/Shipment Of PET Release Liner Are Estimated To Grow At A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 4%

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

PET release liner is suitable for wet applications such as beverages. Beer cans, for instance, are often extremely wet by the time they reach the labeling process, thus the enhanced durability is a significant benefit for any unfavorable situation.

Further, an advantage of using PET release liner over paper liners is that they do not break as easily. Because of their robustness, PET release liner is an excellent choice for high-speed applicators. The above factors will drive the demand for PET release liner in the market.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global PET Release Liner Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the PET Release Liner Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the PET Release Liner Market and its classification.

PET Release Liner: Market Segmentation

Based on Form, the global PET release liner market is segmented as: One- sided Two-sided Clear/Print treated Clear/ slip treated Hazy Transparent Others

Based on Coating, the global PET release liner market is segmented as: Silicone Coating Non-Silicone Coating No coating

Based on End Application, the global PET release liner market is segmented as: Food and Beverage Healthcare Hygiene products Cosmetics Construction Others

Based on Region, the global PET release liner market is segmented as: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Oceania



