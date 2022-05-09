Europe Nutrition And Supplements Market to Grow at CAGR of 5.8% By 2030 | Grand View Research Inc.

San Francisco, California , USA, May 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Europe Nutrition And Supplements Industry Overview

The Europe Nutrition And Supplements Market size was valued at USD 61.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Europe’s population has become more aware of health and fitness and has been increasingly adopting nutritional supplementation for achieving thesir dietary goals. The demand for natural and organic products has grown, and so has the demand for plant-based products and functional foods owing to the rapidly increasing geriatric population across the sub-continent. As per Europa in 2021, approximately 20.8% of the population in the EU was aged 65 or above.

Nutritional supplementation is seen as an effective means to boost immunity. Supplementing one’s diet with necessary micronutrients and vitamins to reach one’s health goals has been gaining a lot of momentum across all age groups, more so during COVID, to avoid any lapses in immunity and as a preventative measure to ensure immunity against the virus. Even though there is no scientific proof for this, the upward trend in the consumption of nutritional supplements was seen during the pandemic. This has been a major factor fueling the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Europe Nutrition And Supplements Market

The rate of obesity has grown multi-fold throughout Europe. In 2019, as per the Eurostat data, 53% of the population in Europe were overweight and 36% of the population were obese. The prevalence of obesity and overweight people is higher among the geriatric population. Population aged 65-74 years accounted for 66% share. The epidemic of obesity has been a major reason for the increasing incidence of non-communicable diseases, like diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. The above-mentioned factors have also contributed greatly to the growth of the European market.

Countries in Europe have seen a surge in demand for multi-vitamins and immune-boosting supplements. The change in attitude towards health and fitness and a more holistic approach towards attaining fitness and health goals by using functional foods and nutritional supplementation have gained a lot of traction during COVID, and the trend is only going upwards. This is a major driving force for the growth of the European market. Nutritional supplementation is not only being used for attaining good health but also for hair and skin, which has also contributed to the growth.

The regulatory authorities across the European countries have been approving nutritional supplements and functional foods to boost the growth of the market in the region. The amendments and changes in the regulatory process regarding the approval of such supplements have made the entire process less cumbersome and have included many sources. As of January 2018, the novel foods including clones derived from bioengineered nanomaterials have gained approval and the new rule has decreased the application processing time from 3 years to 18 months. These regulatory changes in the region are also driving the market.

During the COVID-19, there was an amplified demand for nutritional and dietary supplementation across Europe, which has helped the market to flourish despite the restrictions on transport and disruption in supply chain logistics. Health consciousness has risen in people and during the pandemic, there was a massive increase in the number of online health clubs and an increase in the sales of supplements through online channels. The retail shops also witnessed a large number of people buying vitamins and immune-boosting supplements as a precautionary means to avoid COVID infection. This surge in sales and rapidly increasing demand are projected to fuel the growth of the European market in the coming years.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Pharmaceuticals Industry Research Reports.

Sports Nutrition Market – The global sports nutrition market size was valued at USD 40.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. Nutrition and diet are essential for maximum performance. Sports nutrition products offer benefits such as optimal gains from training, increased recovery between workouts and events, maintenance and achievement of ideal body weight, reduced injury risk, and performance consistency. Adoption of sports nutrition products by athletes owing to their advantages is a major parameter driving the market.

The global sports nutrition market size was valued at USD 40.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. Nutrition and diet are essential for maximum performance. Sports nutrition products offer benefits such as optimal gains from training, increased recovery between workouts and events, maintenance and achievement of ideal body weight, reduced injury risk, and performance consistency. Adoption of sports nutrition products by athletes owing to their advantages is a major parameter driving the market. Dietary Supplements Market – The global dietary supplements market size was valued at USD 151.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing consumer awareness toward personal health and wellbeing is expected to be a key driving factor for dietary supplements over the forecast period. The working population around the globe is struggling to fulfill the dairy nutrient requirements owing to hectic work schedules and changing lifestyles. Increasing dependence on the supplements to fulfill the nutrient requirement owing to their high convenience is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The global dietary supplements market size was valued at USD 151.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing consumer awareness toward personal health and wellbeing is expected to be a key driving factor for dietary supplements over the forecast period. The working population around the globe is struggling to fulfill the dairy nutrient requirements owing to hectic work schedules and changing lifestyles. Increasing dependence on the supplements to fulfill the nutrient requirement owing to their high convenience is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Omega 3 Market – The global omega 3 market size was valued at USD 2.10 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2020 to 2028. Major factors responsible for increased product consumption include rising occurrences of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) and changing dietary habits. The rising importance of immunity development post-COVID-19 pandemic has further strengthened the driving force for the market.

Europe Nutrition And Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe nutrition and supplements market on the basis of product, consumer group, formulation, sales channel, and country:

Europe Nutrition and Supplements Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Sports Nutrition Sports Food Protein Bars Energy Bars Protein Gels Sports Supplements Isotonic Hypotonic Hypertonic Sports Drinks Probiotics Omega -3 Carbohydrates Sports Supplements Probiotics Omega -3 Carbohydrates Maltodextrin Dextrose Waxy Maize Karbolyn Protein Egg Protein Soy Protein Pea Protein Lentil Protein Hemp Protein Casein Quinoa Protein Whey Protein Whey Protein Isolate Whey Protein Concentrate Vitamin Minerals Calcium Potassium Magnesium Iron Zinc Amino Acids BCAA Arginine Aspartate Glutamine Beta Alanine Creatine L-carnitine Dietary Supplements Vitamins Multivitamin Vitamin A Vitamin B Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin E Minerals Enzymes Amino Acids Conjugated Linoleic Acids Others Functional Foods Probiotics Omega -3 Others Europe Nutrition and Supplements Consumer Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030) Infants Children Adults



21-30 years 31-40 years 41-50 years 51-65 years



Pregnant

Geriatric

Europe Nutrition and Supplements Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030) Tablets Capsules Powder Softgels Liquid Others

Europe Nutrition and Supplements Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030) Brick & Mortar Direct Selling Chemist/Pharmacies Health Food Shops Hyper Markets Super Markets E-commerce

Europe Nutrition and Supplements Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030) K. Germany France Italy Russia Spain Rest of Europe



Market Share Insights

January 2019: Sanofi announced a partnership with Creasphere, to develop digital innovation for health in Europe, to develop innovative healthcare solutions and expand its digital capabilities.

April 2022: Abbott, Camdiab and Ypsomed unveil new automated insulin delivery partnership for people with diabetes, creating a smart, automated process to deliver insulin based on real-time glucose data. The companies intend to complete development by end of 2022 with commercial availability expected thereafter.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the europe nutrition and supplements market include

Amway

Bayer

Sanofi

Abbott

Nestle

Pfizer

Order a free sample PDF of the Europe Nutrition And Supplements Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter