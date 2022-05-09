Air Oil Separator Market to expand at 5.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-May- 09 — ( EPR Network ) —

Global air oil separators (non-housing) sales were valued at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2020, with balanced long-term projections, according to latest insights by Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at 5.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Growing need from the food and beverage Industry for packaged food that needs to be oil-free and contamination free is majorly driving demand for air oil separators (AOS).

Demand for air oil separators waned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is rising due to use in different end-use industries with increase in importunity for oil-free compression in compressors and pumps.

The aftermarket offers potential opportunities for AOS manufacturers. Sales of separators from this channel currently account for more than half of the revenue, since suppliers are developing replacement AOS that meet or exceed OEM specifications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Air oil separator manufacturers are focusing on strong profitability from existing product portfolios along with the introduction of new products.

Accelerating growth in select end-markets such as food and beverages and chemicals, new product launches, and leveraging expanded compressor portfolio and technology across various channels are factors positively impacting market expansion.

Application in oil-lubricated compressors to hold around 55% market share.

Continued emphasis on energy efficiency, energy recovery, and CO2 emission reduction is one of the key factors that manufacturers are meeting with their products.

Market in Germany to surge at around 6.3% CAGR through 2031.

Manufacturers offer broad customer portfolios that serve OEMs, thereby building strong customer relationships. They also lay emphasis on the pull and push strategy for aftermarket as well as OEM clients.

“Upsurge in demand from end-use segments such as food & beverages, chemicals, and HVAC & refrigeration in recent years is expected to provide a thrust to air oil separator (non-housing) sales,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market for air oil separators is combination of several big players with local players having overseas presence, with key players accounting for around 30% market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their networks in order to maintain their market shares.

Some of the key players in this industry are:

Atlas Copco

Chicago Pneumatic

Donaldson Company Inc.

Walker Filtration Inc.

Fluitek Corporation

MANN + HUMMEL

Keltec Technolab

PSI Global Ltd.

FAI Filtri S.R.L.

Sotras S.R.L., T.G. Filter S.R.L.

Ingresoll Rand Inc.

