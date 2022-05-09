Breast Pump Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, May 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Breast Pump Industry Overview

The global Breast Pump Market size was valued at USD 1.84 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The key factors driving market growth include rising global women’s employment rates, improved healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, and government initiatives to support working mothers. The International Labor Organization (ILO) reports that there has been visible progress in terms of employment opportunities and gender equality over the last 20 years.

The ILO initiated the 2030 United Nations Agenda, which declares that the genders of youth and the disabled population are likely to have equal pay without discrimination in order to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls in order to achieve productive employment, gender equality, and economic development.

Furthermore, according to World Employment, women’s labor force participation rates at the global level were around 48.5% in 2018, which was 26.5% lower than men’s employment rates. Women have a 0.8% higher global unemployment rate than men. Moreover, many working mothers use breast pumps to pump milk and feed their babies while they are away for work. Breast pumps make it easier to pump milk and save a significant amount of time. As a result of the foregoing factors, the market is expected to expand during the forecast period.

Growing consumer awareness and supportive government initiatives are anticipated to propel the global demand for breast pumps. For instance, The Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI), which promotes evidence-based practices for breastfeeding success, was established by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to enhance breastfeeding rates and assist families in achieving their breastfeeding goals. Similarly, most insurance plans must now cover specified breastfeeding help and supplies, such as breast pumps, as part of the Affordable Care Act. Thereby, such initiatives are expected to increase the usage of these products. As a result, the purchase of these products becomes easier for end-users, leading to rising demand for breast pumps.

Governments of various countries are encouraging mothers to breastfeed babies up to the age of 6 months. Moreover, many international agencies are arranging campaigns to raise awareness about breastfeeding. Various market players, such as Medela LLC, Laura & Co., Newell Brands, and Ameda, & universities, including Washington University & Fudan University, are raising awareness among women about breastfeeding and its benefits by arranging campaigns and providing informative magazines. These factors are expected to drive the breast pump market.

Similarly, awareness initiatives by the CDC, WHO, and the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine (ABM) to feed babies with expressed breastmilk using breast pumps during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to have a positive impact on the market. Thus, increased usage of breast pumps in the wake of rising precautionary measures is anticipated to drive the breast pump market.

Furthermore, increasing breastfeeding complications amongst women will create demand for breast pumps in the near term. Breastfeeding complications include poor attachment, breast engorgement, and nipple pain in women. Thus, breastfeeding becomes more difficult as a result of these issues among women. According to Nemours, a non-profit children’s health organization, most women discontinue breastfeeding their newborn babies too soon, resulting in an increase in the need for breast pumps.

Besides, engorgement is expected to be one of the major factors driving demand for breast pumps during the forecast period. Excess milk must be removed to avoid engorgement. The only two methods for eliciting surplus milk from the breasts in a healthy way are the hand expression method and breast pumps. When the baby is suckling, mothers may experience acute nipple pain as a result of inadequate attachment. As a result, poor attachment is another factor driving up demand for breast pumps.

In addition, social media platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, have enabled individuals to access information about breast pumps and related accessories. Several companies provide information on these platforms. For instance, Spectra Baby USA runs a page called Spectra Baby USA – Pumping for Mom Support, which supports and provides information about breast pumps. Thereby, such factors are expected to boost the demand for breast pumps during the forecast period.

The market witnessed a negative impact on the market due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, with the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, countries opened their international borders, normalizing the supply chain during the post-pandemic period. Furthermore, the birth rate also increased post-pandemic. For instance, some researchers at the University of Michigan Health Organization predicted that births will rebound, leading to having a normal birth volume. Thus, the market is likely to witness a gradual surge in the demand for breast pumps in the coming years.

Furthermore, many companies are launching new breast pumps in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Medela AG announced the launch of Solo, a compact and easy-to-use single electric breast pump. Thus, with an increasing number of product launches, the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, and an increase in birth rates, the market is expected to witness considerable growth during the post-pandemic period.

Breast Pump Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global breast pump market report on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Breast Pump Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Open System Closed System

Breast Pump Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Manual Pumps Children Battery Powered Pumps Electric Pumps

Breast Pump Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Personal Use Hospital Grade

Breast Pump Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America MEA



Market Share Insights

March 2021: the Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump, Advanced is the top brand of mothers and children care goods recommended by pregnant women and mothers in the U. S. It features Natural Action technology, a powerful combination of suction and nipple stimulation that simulates the distinctive wave-like tongue motion that occurs when the baby sucks.

October 2021: Willow also launched its Perfect Pumping Bra, developed by The Dairy Fairy. Willow pump bra was designed to provide moms with exceptional comfort, support, and a perfect fit, helping them to have the best possible pumping experience.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global breast pump market include

Ameda (Magento, Inc.)

Hygeia Health

Medela AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

Pigeon Corporation

Motif Medical

Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie)

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Spectra Baby USA

