APAC Window Films Market Is Expected To Exhibit Expansion At A CAGR Of More Than 6% Through 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global window film market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2021 to 2031.

Advances in window film technology such as dual reflective and spectrally selective films are increasing the demand for window films in commercial and residential applications. Business owners and homeowners alike choose window films to block UV rays, reduce glare and increase the energy efficiency of cooling systems.

Automotive applications are also gaining significant growth due to a resurgent automotive market and favorable government regulations. Manufacturers of window films have to invest in expanding their product portfolio in order to take advantage of the opportunities that arise.

Important insights from the market study

Solar control films make up the majority with more than 2/5 market share, followed by decorative window films with 1/4 market share.

Safety and security window films offer worthwhile opportunities by leveraging advances in durability and the protection offered.

The use of window films in automobiles reduces energy consumption through cooling systems and ensures a clear view. Commercial applications are expected to provide further investment opportunities for manufacturers to attract high-paying customers through customized window films that meet industrial needs.

End applications in aerospace and defense such as ship window films promise sustainable sales prospects.

North America and Europe together account for more than half of the total market value. Early adopters in these regions are driving demand for window films amid rising auto production and a resurgent real estate industry.

East Asia and Southeast Asia & Oceania are well positioned to reflect a cumulative gain of more than 1/3 of total market value by the end of 2031.

Window Film Market Report Scope:

Product Type

Sun Control

Decorative

Safety & Security

Privacy

Polyurethane

Application

Automotive

Residential

Commercial

Marine

Other

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

