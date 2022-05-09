What are the Growth Factors of U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market | Grand View Research Inc.

San Francisco, California , USA, May 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Healthcare Staffing Industry Overview

The U.S. healthcare staffing market size was valued at USD 24.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Some of the factors responsible for the market growth are the increasing demand for temporary staffing for medical professionals due to the rising geriatric population and the lack of skilled nursing staff across the country.

An increase in life expectancy has led to a rise in the geriatric population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of adults aged 65 or older is on track to grow an estimated 80% between 2020 and 2030. People over 65 are three times more likely to have a hospital stay and twice as likely to visit a physician’s office, compared with the rest of the population. An aging population is expected to have a significant impact on healthcare delivery because they are highly susceptible to lifestyle diseases and chronic conditions.

The current healthcare system is under pressure owing to the large geriatric population. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the physician shortage is expected to range from 46,900 to 121,900 physicians by 2032. Moreover, as per estimates by the American Nurses Association, there will be a need for 3.44 million nurses by 2022. Many hospitals and other medical facilities are partnering with recruiting agencies to fulfill vacant positions on a temporary or permanent basis. This is expected to fuel market growth.

Travel or per diem nurses are compensated at a much higher rate when compared to regular full-time nurses. For instance, the annual average salary of full-time nurses ranges from USD 50,000 to USD 60,000; however, per diem nurses can get as high as USD 90,000 to USD 100,000. High compensation, flexible working hours, opportunity to travel, and greater exposure to various medical systems are factors due to which the preference for allied healthcare, per diem, travel nurse, or locum tenens as a career option is increasing.

A significant increase in the number of government & non-government hospitals, acute care centers, long-term care centers, and other types of medical facilities is anticipated to significantly fuel the market growth. Improving medical infrastructure and increasing investment in public health is leading to an increase in the number of hospitals. According to the American Hospital Association, the total number of hospitals in the U.S. in 2020 was 6,090. Setting up a new hospital requires the employment of well-trained medical staff. This is likely to propel market growth.

U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. healthcare staffing market based on type:

S. Healthcare Staffing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Travel Nurse Staffing Per Diem Nurse Staffing Locum Tenens Staffing Allied Healthcare Staffing



Market Share Insights

November 2019: HNI Healthcare, Inc. acquired Martin Healthcare Group, a private company working across Florida and the Midwest, to expand its reach in the Midwest region of the U.S.

June 2021: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. completed the acquisition of Workforce Solutions Group, Inc., a provider of talent management solutions to its clients.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. healthcare staffing market include

Envision Healthcare Corporation

AMN Healthcare

CHG Management, Inc.

Maxim Healthcare Group

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

Aya Healthcare

Trustaff

TeamHealth

Adecco Group

com

