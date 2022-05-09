Geometric Progression To Be The Epicenter Of Moringa Ingredients Market

New York , United States, 2022-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global moringa ingredients market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and is expected to continue increasing throughout the forecast period of 2019-2027. Global consumption of moringa ingredients is poised to exhibit a robust CAGR of 7% over the forecast period, as suggested by a new Persistence Market Research (PMR). Moringa ingredients, as dietary supplements, are gaining rapid attraction across the world, attributed to the presence of key nutrients that offer various health benefits. Most parts of the moringa tree are filled with nutritional properties. The moringa fruit, moringa leaf, seed oil, and seed extract, all are highly nutritious moringa ingredients, which are all gaining popularity in the nutraceutical industry. The booming nutraceutical industry, especially in developed regions, is also increasing the use of moringa ingredients in dietary supplements.

Key Takeaways of Moringa Ingredients Market Study

Traditional use of moringa ingredients in food products is one of the contributing factors for the prominent share of the food and beverage industry in the moringa ingredients market. Additionally, the growing use of moringa ingredients in healthy foods such as ready-to-drink beverages and nutritional bars is also promoting its use in the food and beverage industry.

Organic moringa ingredients are expected to witness substantial growth in the moringa ingredients market. As awareness regarding organic food is continuously rising, it is also positively impacting the use of organic moringa ingredients.

The leaves segment, under source, is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global moringa ingredients market, due to the growing use of moringa leaf powder in multiple applications such as food, dietary supplements, and pharmaceuticals.

The online sales of moringa powder and oil is projected to surge, as consumers across the world are becoming more aware regarding the various health benefits of different moringa ingredients.

Moringa Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape

Players in the moringa ingredients market are adapting their market strategies as per the current trends in the market. Leading manufacturers are using strategies such as new product launches and global expansion. Additionally, these companies are also focusing on investments in research & development facilities to further provide tailored solutions for the moringa ingredients market.

