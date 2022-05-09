The Lawn And Garden Watering Equipment Market To Grow On An Innovatively Cordial Note

New York , United States, 2022-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Rising interest toward indoor gardening activities among millennials and baby boomers is one of the prominent factors driving the growth of the global lawn and garden watering equipment market. The DIY culture is gaining immense popularity, which is creating an opportunity for manufacturers to come up with innovative and reasonable watering equipment products. On the back of these factors, the global lawn and garden watering equipment market reached a valuation of US$ 4.4 Bn in 2019. According to PMR’s report, the market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways of Global Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Market Study

According to the report, the global lawn and garden watering equipment market represents a fairly consolidated competition landscape, where, a majority of key players maintain their strategic focus on product development and new product launches. A major part of the landscape is dominated by a few major players such as Jain Irrigation Inc., Rain Bird, The Toro Company, Netafim, Lindsay Corporation, Gardena, Melnor Inc, Orbit Irrigation, TL Irrigation, and Rivulis Irrigation, Valmont Industries, among others.

PMR identifies many lawn and garden watering equipment manufacturers incorporating various technological advancements and introducing new products, such as eco-friendly and water conservation watering equipment to increase their customer base.

This study also elaborates on increasing consumer awareness toward water conservation, and rapidly growing online start-ups that are selling lawn and garden watering equipment, such as sprinklers and smart watering systems, which is shifting consumer interest from traditional channels to e-Commerce platforms.

North America is expected to retain its dominant position in the global lawn and garden watering equipment market, due to high interest in landscaping in the region.

Among the products, watering cans and sprinklers are expected to witness high sales in the global lawn and garden watering equipment market in the near future, owing to consumers, especially millennials, demanding innovative watering equipment in these products.

With the closure of convenience stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, multi brand stores, etc., due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and e-Commerce companies providing their services for essential goods only, the sales of these equipment has taken a huge hit, with the market expected to recover post-pandemic.

Know More about Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Market Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the lawn and garden watering equipment market, covering global industry analysis of 2014-2019 and forecasts for 2020–2030.

This report on the lawn and garden watering equipment market provides compelling insights on the basis of product (watering cans, hose pipes and hose reels, lawn spray guns, sprinklers, hose nozzles, watering wands, hand pump sprayers, water butts, and parts and accessories), end user (residential and commercial), price range (mass and premium), and sales channel (wholesalers/ distributors, hypermarkets/ supermarkets, multi-brand stores, independent stores, online stores, and others), across seven major regions.

The report on the global lawn and garden watering equipment market also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. The report also addresses restraints that are projected to hinder growth of the lawn and garden watering equipment market, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

