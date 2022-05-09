The Dry Wash Spray Market To Move Across The Exalted Enigma Backed By Innovation

Water stress is a new challenge for the world, where frequent usage for laundry or cleaning purposes is common. This is where product innovation in the industry, such as dry wash spray, plays a vital role, as it minimizes the use and wastage of water. Dry wash spray is available in the market for different purposes, such as laundry, personal care, and other similar uses. According to an independent study, using a dry wash shampoo spray for haircare will save around 350 to 500 liters of water per bottle, as no rinse is required. On the other hand, in case of laundry, clothes are, on an average, fully washed 40 – 55 times in their lifespan, whereas, they really do not require full wash each time. In such cases, the use of dry wash spray can save on water while maintaining the quality of the clothes. All these aspects related to water stress point out toward the bright future of the global dry wash spray market in the coming years, which is projected to be valued at US$ 7 Bn by the year 2030.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31543

Key Takeaways from Global Dry Wash Spray Market Study

North America, followed by Europe, will continue to dominate the global dry wash spray market, as the penetration rate of dry wash spray is high in these regions, mainly due to the fast-paced life in the Western world, which leads to the preference for hyper convenience products.

Dry wash spray product penetration is more in personal care and surface care applications. It is comparatively lower in laundry care applications.

Moreover, growing preference for instant and hassle-free cleaning and washing solutions is driving the growth of the dry wash spray market

To connect with our sales representative@ sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Product Portfolio Expansion – Key Strategy to Capitalize on Growth Opportunities

Product portfolio expansion has always been a key strategy adopted by players in the industry. This is especially observed in the case of the laundry care segment, where product portfolios are expanded to include products with antibacterial properties. Such products have become even more prominent after the novel coronavirus outbreak.

PMR’s report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the dry wash spray market, along with the highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers. Some of the prominent players in the global dry wash spray market include Combe Incorporated, Unilever PLC, L’Oréal S.A., Henkel Corporation, High Ridge Brands, Church & Dwight Co., Faultless Brands, Procter and Gamble Company, 3M Company, The Clorox Company, Henkel Corporation, and others.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31543

Read More Trending “PMR Exclusive Article”

Global Market Study on Handheld Marijuana Medical Vaporizers: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/handheld-marijuana-medical-vaporizer-market.asp

Global Market Study on Night Creams: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/night-creams-market.asp

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com