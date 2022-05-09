Market For Ostomy Care Expanded At Around 5% CAGR, Valued At US$ 3 Bn By 2022

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Newly published data by Fact.MR estimates the global ostomy care market to witness steady growth, anticipated to be valued at over US$ 3 Bn in 2021. Long-term projections indicate a steady expansion trajectory, with an estimated CAGR of over 5% across the 2021-2031 forecast period and a value of US$ 5.3 Bn.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of ostomy care products expanded at under 5% CAGR to reach US$ 3 Bn. The growth of the ostomy care market remains highly influenced by growing incidences of inflammatory bowel diseases along with the rising demand for advanced leak-proof ostomy bags.

Manufacturers are anticipated to capitalize on the ever surging popularity of ostomy bags and pouches, as they are easy to carry and dispose of. As per statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1.3% of U.S adults, or 3 million people, were diagnosed with IBD- either Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis in 2015. This number is projected to grow exponentially by 2030. Hence, patients are opting for ostomy care on a large-scale.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

80% of overall demand likely to be stimulated by ostomy care pouches by product type

Skin protection & skin barriers to account for substantial portion of ostomy care product sales, holding 45% of market value

Inflammatory bowel disease management to remain primary application area, account for 3/5th of overall demand

U.S to dominate the North American market, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% until 2031

Germany to propel demand in Europe, expanding at an impressive 8% CAGR.

Japan is projected to hold a significant share across the Asia-Pacific region.

India to remain lucrative market, yielding 18% revenue share in 2021

“Increasing demand for maximum comfort by patients affected by bowel disorders is prompting rising sales of ostomy care pouches, a trend likely to prevail throughout the forthcoming decade,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the market are Coloplast A/S, Hollister Incorporated, ConvaTec Group plc, B. Braun, ALCARE Co., Ltd., Nu-Hope, Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company, Welland Medical Limited, Baohe Ostomy Care, Flexicare Medical Limited, and others.

In March 2021, the Coloplast group announced that it was awarded a contract for ostomy products with Vizient, Inc. (Irving, TX). The new agreement allows Vizient members access with contracted pricing to Coloplast’s full portfolio of ostomy products, including ostomy pouches and supporting products.

In January 2020, ConvaTec Group Plc announced the launch of ConvaMax™ the NEW superabsorber dressing. ConvaMax™ superabsorber manages excess moisture to help protect skin integrity2. Where there is a real risk of skin damage due to high levels of exudate, ConvaMax™ is ideal.

Key Segments Covered

Product Ostomy Pouches One Piece Pouch Two Piece Pouch Ostomy Accessories Ostomy Belts & Tapes Ostomy Skin Protection & Skin Barrier Accessories Ostomy Irrigation Sets Ostomy Convex Inserts Ostomy Stroma Caps

Ostomy Type Colostomy Ileostomy Urostomy

End User Ostomy Care in Homecare Settings Ostomy Care in Hospitals Ostomy Care in Ambulatory Surgical Centers Ostomy Care in Specialized Clinics

Indication Ostomy Care for Cancer Ostomy Care for Inflammatory Bowel Disease Ostomy Care for Bowel Obstruction Ostomy Care for Fecal Incontinence Ostomy Care for Trauma & Infection



Category-Wise Insights

How is Increasing Concern for Skin Protection Generating Significant Demand?

The skin protection and skin barriers segment holds nearly 45% share in the market, accounting for the largest market share in 2021. Manufacturers are focusing on developing more effective skin protection and skin barriers ostomy products.

Leading players are investing considerable amounts to drive innovation capabilities and introduce new products in the market. Ostomy products provide control over the pH, which prevents skin infection, is likely to boost the market growth.

Why is the Homecare Segment Registering Significant Growth?

The significantly growing demand for home healthcare services is projected to support the growth the ostomy care products during the forecast period. The segment is expected to be most lucrative among all the end-user segments.

The increasing numbers of patients who undergo colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy surgeries require ostomy care until the reversal of the surgery or during their lifetime. This is the reason behind the increasing need for home care ostomy services.

Why choose Fact.MR?

Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage on Consumer Goods:

