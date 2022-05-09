Growing Demand for Moisture-Resistant Electronics Increasing the need for Liquid Polybutadiene – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Liquid Polybutadiene. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Liquid Polybutadiene Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Liquid Polybutadiene market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Liquid Polybutadiene

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Liquid Polybutadiene, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Liquid Polybutadiene Market.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of liquid polybutadiene across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of liquid polybutadiene during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Key Market Segments Covered

Application Liquid Polybutadiene for Rubber Manufacturing Liquid Polybutadiene for Adhesives & Sealants Liquid Polybutadiene for Polymer Modification Liquid Polybutadiene for Coating Formulations Others

End Use Liquid Polybutadiene for Paints & Coatings Liquid Polybutadiene for Elastomers Liquid Polybutadiene for Adhesives Liquid Polybutadiene for Construction Liquid Polybutadiene for Printing & inks Others

Region North America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Rest of the World



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market is poised to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 270 Mn over the next ten years.

Coating formulations, which represent one-fifth of the market share, are set to lose 40 BPS by 2031.

Rubber manufacturing application to be the fastest-growing segment at an impressive 7% CAGR over the period of FY2021-2031.

East Asia is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, but is expected to lose 60 BPS in its market share by 2031.

Adhesive application is set to portray higher potential over the forecast period, owing to rising integration of liquid polybutadiene in manufacturing adhesives.

China, India, Indonesia, Japan, the United States, Germany, Italy, and GCC countries are key market governing the demand for liquid polybutadiene.

“Tire industry anticipated to account for high demand for liquid polybutadiene over coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Question answered in the survey of Liquid Polybutadiene market report:

Sales and Demand of Liquid Polybutadiene

Growth of Liquid Polybutadiene Market

Market Analysis of Liquid Polybutadiene

Market Insights of Liquid Polybutadiene

Key Drivers Impacting the Liquid Polybutadiene market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Liquid Polybutadiene market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Liquid Polybutadiene

More Valuable Insights on Liquid Polybutadiene Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Liquid Polybutadiene, Sales and Demand of Liquid Polybutadiene, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

