Global Propanediol Market Is Estimated At US$ 20.6 Mn In 2022 – Fact.MR Analysis

According to the latest market analysis on propanediol by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 20.6 Mn in 2022, and expand at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the period of 2022-2032. Market growth can be mainly attributed to growing demand for propanediol as a humectant from the personal care industry.

The propanediol business is highly consolidated owing to the presence of a few producers solely involved in the production of this chemical. Propanediol has gained substantial traction in the beauty and personal care industry, which has been identified as a key source for revenue generation. Moreover, propanediol producers are opting for product development, innovation, and R&D to gain an upper edge in the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Petrochemical-based propanediol projected to provide absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 1.6 million over the decade.

Based on function, propanediol as a humetant is projected to increase at a higher CAGR of around 3.8% over the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution, propanediol consumption for personal care is anticipated to expand around 1.4X by 2032.

East Asia projected to capture around 23% of global propanediol market share by 2032.

North America to provide absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 1.9 Mn by 2032-end.

Attribute Details Propanediol Market Size (2021A) US$ 20.1 Mn Market Forecast Value (2032F) US$ 29 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 3.5% CAGR North America Market Share ~31% Top 2 Propanediol Manufacturers’ Market Share ~55% Key Companies Profiled DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

DSM & Metabolic Explorer

Haihang Industry

Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Propanediol (PDO) accounts for around 4.4% of global chemical for personal care product sales. Additionally, propanediol consumption in personal care is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the decade while being valued at US$ 29.2 Mn by 2032-end.

1, 3 propanediol comes equipped with superior sensory characteristics, and hence, is being extensively used in the personal care industry as a skin penetration enhancer, emollient, and solvent with moisturizing properties.

Attributed to these factors consumption of propanediol in personal care & cleaning products has gained traction and is anticipated to see decent rise in demand.

Key Segments Covered in Propanediol Industry Survey

By Source: Petrochemical-derived PDO Bio-based PDO Palm Oil Based PDO Palm Oil Free PDO

By Function: Humectants Solvents Emollients Rheology Modifiers Others

By Application: Propanediol for Personal Care Facecare Products Moisturizers Serum Masks Antiperspirants Hair Care Products Hair Color Shampoo Conditioners Others Propanediol for Cosmetics Eyeliner Foundation Others

By Region: North America Propanediol Market Latin America Propanediol Market Europe Propanediol Market East Asia Propanediol Market South Asia & Oceania Propanediol Market Middle East & Africa Propanediol Market



Competition Landscape

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, DSM & Metabolic Explorer, Haihang Industry, and Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co. Ltd are some of the prominent manufacturers of propanediol.

Market players can be seen investing in innovation and R&D. Additionally, major players in the business, over the past half-decade, have paced up production capacities, thus helping them garner high segmental revenue share in the market.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of top manufacturers of PDO positioned across regions, in addition to providing sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion, in its recently published report.

Why choose Fact.MR?

