Global Demand For Conductive Textiles Is Poised To Reach US$ 2.1 Bn By 2032

250 Pages Conductive Textile Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Conductive Textile sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Conductive Textile . The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Conductive Textile across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Conductive Textile . This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Conductive Textile

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Conductive Textile , key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Conductive Textile .



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Knitted conductive textiles to register a CAGR of 8% in value terms until 2031

45% of conductive textile applications to abound across the military & defense sector

U.S to be a promising market, clocking a 7% CAGR and reaching US$ 800 Mn by 2031

Europe to be one of the fastest expanding landscapes, growing at a rate of 10% until 2031

Asia to be the dominant conductive textiles market, registering an impressive 12% CAGR

Sales of conductive textiles to surge over 3x from 2021 to 2031

“Technological advances in each field will encourage demand for smart wearables, sensors, and communication, as well as electrostatic discharge apparel and heating textiles,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations can increase the revenue and market share of conductive textile. New technologies and products allow manufacturers to expand into new markets.

In September 2021, the Donear group acquired the global distribution network of Mayur Fabrics and PV Suits. As a result of this deal, Donear Group’s product portfolio will be bolstered and their global footprint will be enhanced.

In July 2021, Marabu purchased ICON Inks to increase its textile printing presence in the market. The acquisition will help Marabu expand its product portfolio and enhance customer service.

How are Increasing Military & Defense Budgets Widening Conductive Textiles Growth Prospects?

Rising national security concerns have prompted countries to augment their military and defense budget allocations. As of 2020, global defense spending stood at US$ 1.83 trillion, an increase of 3.9%. Global military expenditures as a percentage of GDP surged to 2.08%, up from 1.85% in 2019. The U.S, China and India are at the forefront of global defense expenditure.

Against this backdrop, leading defense and military equipment manufacturers have been extensively deploying high-grade textiles, which has greatly uplifted conductive textiles demand in recent years. More recently, nanotechnology has been incorporated to manufacture uniforms. These deploy enhancements such as camouflage technologies to enable military personnel to blend in with their surroundings.

Furthermore, conductive textile manufactured military apparel possess the ability to conceal the visibility of soldiers even in infrared and ultraviolet light. Furthermore, conductive textiles to augment muscle power are being deployed to usher in greater physical strength.

Key Segments Covered

Product Woven Conductive Textiles Non-woven Conductive Textiles Knitted Conductive Textiles Woolen Conductive Textiles Other Conductive Textiles

Fabric Cotton-based Conductive Textiles Nylon-based Conductive Textiles Polyester-based Conductive Textiles Wool-based Conductive Textiles Other Fabric-based Conductive Textiles

End Use Industry Conductive Textiles for Healthcare Conductive Textiles for Military & Defense Conductive Textiles for Sports & Fitness Conductive Textiles for Consumer Electronics Conductive Textiles for Aviation Conductive Textiles for Automotive



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Conductive Textile Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Conductive Textile to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Conductive Textile to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Conductive Textile Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Conductive Textile Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Conductive Textile Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Conductive Textile Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Conductive Textile : The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Conductive Textile

More Valuable Insights on Conductive Textile

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Conductive Textile , Sales and Demand of Conductive Textile , analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

