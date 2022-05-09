Servile Digitization to Drive the Rapid Adenovirus Testing Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The Rapid Adenovirus Testing Market ought to witness an explicit In Upcoming Years. With geographical barriers out of sight, track-and-trace programs are on the verge to reach their zenith in the timespan mentioned above. This could be credited to OEMs trying to reach out to the end-users remotely through virtual setups. Plus, people are getting a broader choice regarding choosing the experts. This holds for preventive as well as curative measures. The trend is certain to embark upon massive transience in the years to come.

According to latest research by Persistence Market Research, Rapid adenovirus testing market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Need for early diagnosis of chronic diseases expected to drive the market. Adenovirus induces the most common respiratory illnesses and outbreaks can occur throughout the year.

People with compromised immunity are at increased risk of serious illness caused by adenovirus infection. Adenovirus is a very common infection and according to WHO it is estimated to be responsible for 2% to 5% of all respiratory diseases. Several laboratory tests are available for the diagnosis of adenovirus eye infections. Adenovirus diagnostic tests detect the presence of double-stranded DNA virus found in adenoid tissue.

So far there are 47 distinct adenovirus serotypes that share a common hexone antigen. This test kit also determines the presence of the virus in stool samples because it detects the presence of this antigen. Rapid diagnosis of human adenovirus (HAdV) infection has been achieved by PCR, will aid in treatment and diagnosis of adenovirus infections. The advancements in this field expected to boost the growth of rapid adenovirus testing market

Adenovirus is associated with a variety of non-specific symptoms or clinical syndromes, it is difficult to diagnose based on clinical criteria alone. Diagnosis is most accurate when the infection shows symptoms of an outbreak or when the individual shows symptoms of a serious illness.

Rapid detection and quantification of adenovirus DNA by particularly sensitive PCR techniques is expected to be useful for diagnosis and treatment monitoring of adenovirus infections, especially in immunocompromised patients. This, in turn, is expected to underpin the growth of the adenovirus diagnostic testing market during the forecast period.

Additionally, growth in research and development of technologies for use in the diagnosis of acute respiratory infections of viral etiology is expected to propel the growth of the market. For example, in 2014 DiaSorin launched its sixth LIAISON test for the qualitative detection of adenovirus in stool samples in markets outside the US and UK. This test adds to the 5 most important tests of the flight test panel already available. Markets (C. Conflicting Toxins A & B, C. Conflicting GDH Helicobacter, EHEC and Rotavirus).

More recently, the virus has been diagnosed by cell culture as an adenovirus that replicates efficiently in cell culture. Detection and amplification of adenoviral DNA by various PCR methods is becoming the most widely accepted experimental step for detecting adenoviral infection.

In particular, rapid detection and quantification of adenoviral DNA by techniques such as PCR is expected to support the identification and therapeutic monitoring of adenoviral infection, especially in immunodeficient patients. This, in turn, is expected to underpin the growth of the global adenovirus diagnostics market over the forecast period.

Digital PCR (dPCR) is emerging as an important clinical tool. dPCR provides absolute nucleic acid quantitation at ultra-sensitivity without the use of reference standards and opens up new opportunities for standardizing and comparing results between laboratories.

Additionally, increased investment in research and development and technological advancement in the diagnosis of acute respiratory infections of viral etiology is expected to underpin the growth of the adenoviral diagnostics market.

Manufacturers offer a variety of immunoassays for the detection of adenovirus antigens. The SD BIOLINE Rota / Adeno Ag test is one of the immunochromatographic analyzes provided by Abbott that qualitatively detects the presence of rotavirus or adenovirus antigens in human feces specimens.

In 2017, Abbott worked with UCSF (University of California, San Francisco) to detect new viruses and develop traits and diagnostic tools to resolve potential health threats caused by adenovirus. Herb and Marion Sandler’s seed funding to the collaboration supported development of the ViroChip. Supplier is also focused on improving the quality of analysis by performing surveillance projects in various hospitals, which in turn are expected to create profitable growth opportunities in this market.

The Europe Rapid adenovirus testing market is expected to grow at a profitable rate over the forecast period. This growth is owed to the presence of an increasing number of key players and the opportunistic approach to new investments in the field of Rapid adenovirus testing.

QIAGEN’s NeuMo Dx ™ HAdV Quant Assay got CEIVD certificate on 9 July 2021 for automated testing for the detection of human adenovirus infection.

Key Segments

By Assay

Lateral Flow Immunochromatographic Assay

Immunogold Assay

PCR-Enzyme Hybridization Assay

By Diagnosis

Antigen Detection

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Virus Isolation

Monoclonal Antibodies

Liposomes And Flow Cytometry

Chromatography

Gel Microdroplets

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Clinics

