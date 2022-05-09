Automotive Spare Tire Carrier Market Brief Analysis By top Leading Companies

New York, United States, 2020-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Spare Tire Carrier Market: Introduction

Automotive Spare Tire Carrier is a mechanical fitting to the vehicle for holding the spare tire horizontally or vertically. The spare tire is additional extra tire, hold through automotive spare tire carrier used for replacement of flat tire in case of emergency. The foremost application of the automotive spare tire carrier is to carry the spare wheel to bring it everywhere easily. The automotive spare tire carrier is light in weight and high strength equipment. Off-road and commercial vehicles are a prominent user of an automotive spare tire carrier to carry spare wheel for replacement of the punctured tire for efficient and uninterrupted transport.

Automotive Spare Tire Carrier Market: Dynamics

In recent years, Trade and logistic volume is increasing rapidly owing to globalization. Increasing trade activities are expected to fuel the demand for automotive spare tire carrier. The commercial vehicle is estimated to hold the prominent share in the automotive spare tire carrier market owing to factors such as continuous usage of vehicles and long distance operations.

The increasing usage of commercial vehicle is estimated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the automotive spare tire carrier market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the automotive spare tire carrier market is forecasted to hold the prominent share in the aftermarket sales.

Some Automotive Manufacturer installs automotive spare tire carrier along with vehicle mainly in off road and SUV vehicles. Off-road and commercial vehicles are expected to install automotive spare tire carrier to tackle the emergency vehicle breakdowns such as tire bursts and punctures.

The increasing fleet volume of SUV, Off road and commercial vehicles are projected to drive the automotive spare tire carrier aftermarket positively. In the present era, the automotive consumer is inclining towards the comfort and safety of the vehicle. Every consumer is demanding hassle-free and comfortable driving to minimize the losses in case of emergencies. Tire bursts and puncture are the common emergency situations which are expected to bolster the demand for automotive spare tire carrier.

Automotive Spare Tire Carrier Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the material type Aluminum

Steel

Plastic

Polyurethane

Rubber On the basis of the fitment type Vehicle Specific

Universal Fit On the basis of the sales channel OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket On the basis of the Vehicle type Passenger Car Mid-size Compact Luxury SUVs

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Automotive Spare Tire Carrier Market: Regional Outlook

In developed nations such as The U.S., EU5 nations, Japan, South Korea is expected to generate prominent demand for automotive spare carrier owing to high automotive fleet size in the respective regions. The increasing production of commercial vehicles in North America and East Asia owing to increasing trade volume.

The increasing production of the commercial vehicle is projected to fuel the demand for automotive spare tire carrier in North America and East Asia Market. Furthermore, emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and China is witnessing increasing usage of commercial vehicles for transportation and logistics activities.

The growing transportation and logistics activities in the emerging economies are anticipated to boost the demand for automotive spare tire carrier in the near future. Some regions such as MEA, Asia Pacific, and Latin America has an inferior road infrastructure facilities. Weak quality Road infrastructure tends to the swelling rate of tires failures. Tire failures are expected to drive the automotive spare tire carrier market positively to tackle emergency situations.

Automotive Spare Tire Carrier Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the Automotive Spare Tire Carrier Market identified across the value chain include:

haacon hebetechnik GmbH

AL-KO KOBER SE

Outback Accessories Australia

Kaymar 4WD Accessories

Rhino-Rack USA, LLC

Wildenberg Parts

Pyrotek India Private Limited

Swan Enterprises

WILCO OFF-ROAD

Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc.

