Trailer Coupler Market Analysis and Growth Potential Report

Trailer Coupler Market: Introduction

Trailer coupler is a mechanical component attached to trailer that is welded or bolted at the end of Trailer tongue to fix the coupling between trailers and tow vehicle. Trailer coupler is directly connected with a ball hitch, which is attached to hitch receiver of the tow vehicle. The trailer coupler capacity is needed to be equal to or greater than the gross trailer weight. Trailer coupler has a wide range of application in the various industries such as infrastructure, logistics, transport, and manufacturing industries.

Trailer Coupler Market: Dynamics

In recent era, the requirement for automotive trailers from the end use industries including manufacturing, transport, and construction is increasing. The swelling demand for automotive trailers will likely to drive parallel demand for trailer coupler.

Logistics landscape is changing drastically over the changing logistic requirements from the consumers. This changing requirement in the logistics end is expected to affect the consumption of commercial vehicles. The increasing fleet size of commercial vehicles is expected to bolster the trailer coupler market. In transportation and logistics of the goods, avoidance in the damage of goods carried is the prominent factor.

For safe transit of goods from the tow vehicle is need to connect to the traction vehicle properly where trailer coupler plays the leading role. Increasing logistics and transportation activities are estimated to affect the trailer coupler market positively.

In the technological front, the world is experiencing the development of new digital technologies in the truck and trailers for logistics management. Digitalization in the truck and trailers is projected to create the new truck service scenario in the future.

Trailer Coupler Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the Product type A-Frame Trailer Couplers

Straight Trailer Couplers

Adjustable Trailer Couplers

Gooseneck Trailer Couplers On the basis of the Coupler Capacity 2,000 lbs to 5000 lbs

5,000 lbs to 12,000 lbs

12,000 lbs to 21,000 lbs

More than 21,000 lbs On the basis of the Sales Channel type OEM

Aftermarket On the basis of the Trailer type Flat Bed Trailers

Dry Van and Enclosed Trailers

Refrigerated Trailers and Reefers

Stretch Drop Trailers

Conestoga Trailers On the basis of the End use Automotive

Agricultural Machinery

Trailer

Trailer Coupler Market: Regional Outlook

North America is projected to hold the prominent share in the trailer coupler market owing to increasing production of the commercial vehicle. East Asia and South Asia are estimated to be leading contributors in the trailer coupler market followed by North America. Moreover, in the South Asia region, rising logistics and transportation activities will likely to increase the usage of trailers. Due to this factor, Trailer coupler is worthy of attention in the South Asia Region.

A recently growing automobile manufacturing industry in Latin America, particularly in Brazil and Mexico, is expected to create high-end opportunities for the players in the Trailer coupler market. In Recent years, Cargo transportation is projected to witness significant growth all over the world. Encouraging cargo transportation is intended to generate notable opportunities for the key players operating in the trailer coupler market.

The governments in many regions have started implementing the newly levied rules and regulations pertaining to carbon emissions that are associated with the use of trailers in commercial vehicles. Moreover, U.S. (NHTSA) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and, U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) have adopted the rules and regulations for trailers, which is expected to affect the Trailer Coupler Market positively.

Trailer Coupler Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the Trailer Coupler Market identified across the value chain include:

Horizon Global Corporation

VBG Group Truck Equipment AB

CURT Manufacturing LLC

Eastern Group, Inc

Princess Auto Ltd.

Connor USA Towing.

Maxxtow Towing Products

CALIFORNIA IMMOBILIZER

Husky Towing Products

Rigid Hitch Inc.

Titan Tire Corporation

Northern Tool + Equipment

