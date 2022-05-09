Trailer Jack Market Analysis and Regional Outlook

New York, United States, 2020-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Trailer Jack Market: Introduction

The Trailer Jack is utilized to raise and lower the trailer to connect or disconnect the coupler from the ball on the vehicle hitch. Trailer Jack keeps the trailer level at a specified position when it’s not attached to the tow vehicle. Additionally, Trailer Jack stabilizes the trailer for loading and unloading and when the trailer is parked. Generally, the specified height of the trailer jack needs to be more than 4” of the trailer coupler for effectively connecting and disconnecting the trailer. Trailer Jack is an integral part of the trailer for safe towing which maintain the specific level of the trailer at the static or loaded position. The trailer Jack has different features which are depending on the type of trailer or caravan to be towed.

Trailer Jack Market: Dynamics

In recent years, automotive trailers have seen lucrative growth owing to increasing domestic trades and changing logistics footprints. Rising usage of trailers is expected to drive the demand for trailer jack worldwide. In many nations, Road infrastructures are improving for the transit of higher tonnage vehicle to expanding the supply chain industry.

Additionally, Many governments are imposing regulations on the weight carrying capacity. The growing usage of high tonnage vehicle is projected to affect the demand for trailer jack positively. Many governments are concerned about the safe transportation of the goods to eliminate the losses. Government Regulations are becoming more stringent for Safe Transportation of goods, which is estimated to drive the demand for trailer jack.

The logistics and transportation industry is expected to witness positive outlook in the near future. The increasing demand from the end use industry for transportation and logistics is anticipated to gaining traction for the trailer jack.

Trailer Jack Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the product type Product Type

Round Jacks

Powered Jacks

Square Jacks

HD Square Jacks

2-Speed Square Jacks

Fifth Wheel Jacks

Rack / Gear Jacks On the basis of the Capacity type 300 lbs – 1000 lbs

1001 lbs – 2000 lbs

2001 lbs – 4000 lbs

4001 lbs – 7000 lbs

7001 lbs – 12000 lbs

more than 12000 lbs On the basis of the operational type Electric trailer jack

Manual-adjust trailer jack On the basis of the mounting type A-frame Trailer Jacks

Side Mount Trailer Jacks Pull-Pin Swivel Trailer Jacks Pipe Mount Trailer Jacks Drop-Leg Trailer Jacks

On the basis of the end use application Agricultural trailers

Marine trailers

industrial trailers

construction trailers

Automotive/Truck Trailers

Trailer Jack Market: Regional Outlook

East Asia and North America are anticipated to lead the trailer jack market in the production aspect owing to the presence of several key market players in these regions as well as lower component costs associated with the trailer jack. In recent years, Latin America and South Asia are expected to emerge regions for the trailer coupler market, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the trailer jack.

Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa will likely witness stable growth for the trailer jack market. On the flip side, the trade tensions between China and the United States is expected to act as a significant constraint for the growth of the trailer jack market

Trailer Jack Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the Automotive Spare Tire Carrier Market identified across the value chain include:

Horizon Global Corporation

Future 2 Solutions LLC

Attwood Corporation

Barker Manufacturing Company

R. Brophy Machine Works, Inc.

CURT Manufacturing LLC.

Fastway Trailer Products

Liftco Corporate

Lippert Components, Inc.

VALLEY INDUSTRIES

Stromberg Carlson Products Inc.

Rieco-Titan Products Incorporated.

Smittybilt Inc.

Premier Manufacturing Company

Norco Industries, Inc.

