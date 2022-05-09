Liquid-applied Roof Coating Market Size, Growth, Trends | Industry Report, 2017 – 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Liquid-applied Roof Coating Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Liquid-applied Roof Coating Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Liquid-applied Roof Coating Market trends accelerating Liquid-applied Roof Coating Market sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Liquid-applied Roof Coating Market identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Prominent Key players of the Liquid-applied Roof Coating Market survey report

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

AkzoNobel NV,

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

3M,

National Coatings Corp.

GAF Materials

Gardner-Gibson

Garland Polyglass

Tremco

Liquid-applied Roof Coating Market: Segmentation

The global Liquid-applied Roof Coating market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

Based on the type, the global Liquid-applied Roof Coating market is segmented as:

Acrylic Coatings

Asphalt Coatings

Polyurethane Coatings

Silicone Coatings

Blended Coating

PMMA Coating

Others

Based on the application, the global Liquid-applied Roof Coating market is segmented as:

Commercial

Residential

Based on region, the global Liquid-applied Roof Coating market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

