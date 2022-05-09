Basmati Rice Market Is Poised to Garner A Maximum Revenues During 2022-2032

Rockville, US, 2022-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Among different varieties of long-grain rice, basmati rice continues to capture the highest demand owing to its superior characteristics in terms of aroma and flavor. Major cultivation of basmati rice is concentrated in India and Pakistan whereas few other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia also cultivate basmati rice, though only for self-consumption.

Basmati rice is known for its good cooking qualities and good marketing value in both national and international markets. A range of varieties and hybrids are available in the global basmati rice market. In addition to the famous categories of white and brown basmati rice, evolving consumer palate for different foods has led to the introduction of parboiled and steamed rice varieties along with steady popularity for raw basmati rice.

Raw basmati rice continues to capture the highest market position while delivering the greater nutritional as well as cooking benefits, affordable cost and excellent aroma. Further, while white basmati rice finds significant global penetration, dissemination of knowledge regarding the health benefits of brown rice, demand for brown basmati rice is witnessing a gradual traction in the basmati rice market.

Basmati Rice Market Segmentation

Species

White

Brown

Others

Sales Channel

Traditional

Modern

Retail

HORECA

Application

Industrial

Household

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.

Identification of Basmati Rice market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the market.

Evaluation of current Basmati Rice market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, etc)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Basmati Rice Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Basmati Rice Market Survey and Dynamics

Basmati Rice Market Size & Demand

Basmati Rice Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Basmati Rice Sales, Competition & Companies involved

