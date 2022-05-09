L-ergothioneine is witnessing massive demand from cosmetic and personal care industry due to its skincare benefits: Fact.MR

Rockville, US, 2022-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

L-ergothioneine is a good source of amino acid, which contains a high amount of sulfur mainly found in cyanobacteria, actinobacteria, and fungi. L-ergothioneine is also found in red and black beans, mushrooms, garlic, oat bran, liver, kidney and crabs. L-ergothioneine is also found in human skin, eye lens, erythrocytes and semen. The l-ergothioneine market is expected to witness a huge demand in the forecast period due to its health benefits. L-ergothioneine is useful in the prevention of cataracts, liver damage, Alzheimer’s, heart attacks and diabetes. L-ergothioneine also prevents skin aging, wrinkles and sun damage (damage caused by UV rays exposure). The health and skin benefits of l-ergothioneine will generate massive demand for l-ergothioneine in Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, and Food Industry. Rising demand for l-ergothioneine from the above industries will drive the growth of l-ergothioneine market at a significant scale registering high CAGR in the forecast period.

Global L-ergothioneine Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global L-ergothioneine market are:

Blue California

Oxis International

Sigma-Aldrich

BOC Sciences

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Jiangyin Healthway International Trade Co., Ltd

Tetrahedron

Mironova Labs, Inc.

Total Nutraceutical Solutions, Inc.

Other prominent players

Global L-ergothioneine Market Regional Overview

The Global L-ergothioneine Market is dominated by Europe followed by America. Europe is expected to dominate the global L-ergothioneine market due to EU’s approval on the use of L-ergothioneine.

America, on the other hand, is the vital contributor to the growth of global l-ergothioneine market because of its skincare demand and medical infrastructure. MEA and APAC region will also be an essential contributor to the growth of l-ergothioneine owing to its increasing skin care demand resulting out of UV radiation and improving medical infrastructure.

Regional analysis for L-ergothioneine Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Global L-ergothioneine Market Segmentation

The global L-ergothioneine market can be segmented on the basis of end user as:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Other End-User industries

The global L-ergothioneine market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Oceania

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

