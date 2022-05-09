Rapid Urbanization In Developing Countries Will Drive The Architectural Services Market By 2030

Architectural Services Industry Overview

The global architectural services market size was valued at USD 344.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for services can be attributed to the increasing construction activities across the globe. Rapid urbanization in developing countries, such as India and Brazil, is resulting in increasing residential and commercial construction activities. Moreover, governments are focused on introducing affordable home projects across various countries. This rise in construction activities is expected to support the demand for architectural services such as construction and project management services and urban planning, in turn, boosting the market growth.

The healthcare and hospitality sectors are witnessing rapid growth. In the healthcare sector, hospitals are focused on improving patient care through the establishment of new facilities and reorganizing existing spaces. This helps them improve patient outcomes, increase patient satisfaction, and optimize the building space to seamlessly treat patients. As a result, services such as construction and project management, and interior design are expected to witness significant demand. The hospitality sector is witnessing increasing tourism in developed and developing countries. Increased tourism has led to the development of new hotels, resorts, and restaurants at tourist locations.

Businesses are opting for architectural services such as interior design, space planning, and schematic designs that help them attract more customers and enhance their stay experience. In addition, the focus of major players on enhancing their businesses and customer base through strategic partnerships is expected to augment market growth. For instance, in January 2021, Gensler, a global architectural service provider, announced its partnership with Forge Development Partners. As part of this partnership, Gensler was appointed as the chief of architectural and interior design for all Forge Development Partners projects. This partnership helped Gensler to enhance its business by catering to Forge projects.

Similarly, in September 2021, Colliers, professional services and investment management company, partnered with Bergmann, a design and architecture service provider. Through this partnership, Colliers aimed to enhance its geographic footprint. Architects often face challenges in communicating ideas and delivering complex designs. The deployment of VR technology in architectural designs enables architects to save time and money while delivering high precision in design. The rapid adoption of virtual reality in the architectural service space is expected to drive market growth.

Although the market is expected to witness high growth, the high costs associated with architectural services are expected to pose a challenge for the market. In addition, the looming lack of skilled labor and adequate knowledge for design is hampering the market growth. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global market. Strict lockdowns and temporary suspension of construction sites resulted in a decline in demand for architectural services. However, in the second quarter of 2021, construction activities witnessed growth with the introduction of new as well as redesigning projects, thus leading to the gradual recovery of the architectural services market.

Architectural Lighting Market – The global architectural lighting market size was valued at USD 7.8 million in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. The growing need to ensure a well-lit space, with appealing lighting for enhancing the interior artifacts and corners, is expected to drive the market.

Architectural Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the architectural services market based on service type, end use, and region:

Architectural Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) Architectural Advisory Services Construction and Project management Services Engineering Services Interior Design Services Urban Planning Services Building Code Counselling and Interpretation Consulting Services Legal Technical Requirement Compliance Counselling Services Others

Architectural Services End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) Education Government Healthcare Hospitality Residential Industrial Retail Others

Architectural Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

December 2021: IBI Group, a global architectural service provider, announced the acquisition of Teranis Consulting Ltd., an environmental consulting firm. The acquisition is expected to support the company’s efforts in enhancing its sustainability and environmental management business.

September 2021: Colliers, professional services and investment management company, partnered with Bergmann, a design and architecture service provider. Through this partnership, Colliers aimed to enhance its geographic footprint.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Architectural Services market include

AECOM

Foster + Partners

Gensler

HDR

IBI Group

Jacobs Engineering Group

Nikken Sekkei Ltd.

Perkins Eastman

Perkins and Will

Stantec

