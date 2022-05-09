Capnography Devices Market Analysis, Overview, Scope and Outlook To 2030

Felton, California , USA, May 09 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Capnography Devices Industry Overview

The global capnography devices market size was valued at USD 565.3 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Technological advancements, the prevalence of respiratory diseases, and supportive government initiatives are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. The growing adoption of capnography in the treatment of respiratory diseases, due to higher reliability and efficiency, is expected to improve the medical efficiency of these devices in patient monitoring. According to a 2020 report by the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, more than 25 million people in the U.S. are suffering from asthma. During the COVID-19 pandemic, market players, such as Medtronic, experienced a surge in the demand for capnography devices, among other respiratory system-related products.

This was mostly because capnography devices fall under the category of non-invasive remote monitoring devices and can be used to support patient monitoring during the treatment of COVID-19, as per the guidelines of the U.S. FDA. This positively impacted the market growth during the pandemic. Emergency medical service patients are frequently monitored with capnography any time pain medication, oxygen, or sedation is given along with if a patient is outfitted with an artificial airway. Elective surgical cases were annulled as COVID-19 flooded hospitals with infected patients. Thus, anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists were transferred to intensive care units.

These experts carried capnography knowledge into these units and implemented the technology to help support improved patient outcomes. The pandemic has enhanced the product sales as the demand for remote respiratory monitoring equipment increased, which, in turn, augmented the market growth. Capnography and pulse oximetry in combination is the monitoring standard of care in the operating room setting, and this combination is becoming more regularly used in several in-patient situations, comprising moderate sedation and patient-controlled analgesia. In addition, capnography has become the standard of care to confirm endotracheal intubation in all hospital settings.

The cost-effective and non-invasive features of capnography devices make it an ideal procedure for respiratory monitoring. The increasing geriatric populace and shift in lifestyle are positively impacting the market. Advancements in technology have paved the way for the innovation of portable, efficient, and automatic capnography devices. Moreover, strategic initiatives by key players have also fueled market growth. For instance, in April 2021, Masimo proclaimed that it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Radius PCG, a portable capnograph. The device comes with wireless Bluetooth connectivity. In September 2020, Capsule Technologies received FDA approval for its new connected capnography-monitoring technology. With this, the company enhanced its product portfolio.

Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market – The global digital patient monitoring devices market size was estimated at USD 62.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Pain Management Devices Market – The global pain management devices market size is expected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic pain and technological advancements are driving the market growth.

Capnography Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global capnography devices market on the basis of component, application, product, technology, end use, and region:

Capnography Devices Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) OEM Modules Infrared Sources Others Others



Capnography Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Handheld

Standalone

Multiparameter

Capnography Devices Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Mainstream

Sidestream

Microstream

Capnography Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Emergency Medicine

Pain Medicine

Procedural Sedation

Critical Care

Others

Capnography Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Capnography Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

May 2020 : Koninklijke Philips entered into a licensing agreement, through which, Philips integrated additional Masimo measurement technologies, such as NomoLine Capnography and O3 Regional Oximetry, into select IntelliVue MX-series multi-parameter monitors.

Koninklijke Philips entered into a licensing agreement, through which, Philips integrated additional Masimo measurement technologies, such as NomoLine Capnography and O3 Regional Oximetry, into select IntelliVue MX-series multi-parameter monitors. March 2020: Masimo acquired TNI Medical AG, a Germany-based company. Through this, it enhanced its presence in the European Union.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global capnography devices Market include

Masimo

Smiths Medical

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

BD

Diamedica (U.K.) Ltd.

Edan Instruments, Inc.

