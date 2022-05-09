The Microneedle Patches Market to be backed by digital health records

With start-ups investing heavily in AI projects (inclusive of several types of robotic systems), precise workflows are rendered, as automation won’t leave any scope for errors. There is, as such, limitless scope to use automated systems and robotic helpers in modern-day hygiene, remote diagnostics, surgery, and diagnostics. Precision healthcare would be the buzzword. Thus, the Microneedle Patches Market would be going automation ways going forward.

According to latest research by Persistence Market Research, The Microneedle Patches Market is set to witness a thriving growth in forecast period 2021-2031 registering a CAGR up to 6.5%. The reason for this is the adaptation of newly introduced method for the drug delivery.

This is the painless way for drug delivery which delivers the drug up to the epidermis in skin. The application range of the microneedle is wide can be used in cosmetics, in hospitals, during minor operation etc. The microneedle patches have prominent properties such painless penetration, low cost, excellent therapeutic efficacy, and relative safety which increases the growth of the market in forecast period.

The funds distributed by the governments for the research and development in healthcare sector gives a great opportunity for the market movers to develop new technologies in the market and contribute in the growth and demand of the market globally

The painless drug delivery property, high therapeutic efficacy helps in boosting the growth of the market.

The introduction of new technologies such as use of microneedles for vaccination drives the demand of the market , introduction of dissolving microneedle patches which makes the drug deliver easy and gives the relief to the patient within no time drives the demand of the market.

In Covid-19 pandemic the growth of market showed a consistency where the growth hampered due to lockdown and by the problems in transport services etc., but the market demand was increasing as the research on the use of microneedle patches in vaccination is going on and have a good result which increased the demand of the market in this pandemic situation too.
North American region is the leading market for the microneedle patches market which will exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period. US and Canada are the region where the investment related to research & development, addition of technologies, strategic improvements, and others are more superior than other regions and hence the reason for the table topper of the market.The technological advancement in healthcare sector is high in this region and the presence of well-established key players drives the growth of the market in the region. The increasing number of chronic disease such as diabetes, cancer, and other boosts the market growth.

Europe is enjoying at the second spot where several factors like better technical inclusion and Scope is present. European healthcare professionals are very innovative and advanced hence there is increase in demand for the microneedle patches market. Europe is expected to emerge as a highly lucrative market, backed by surging demand for advanced medical and treatment procedures in market in the forecast period.Europe has some established key players in the market and many emerging and rising stars of the Microneedle Patches industry are rising every year this boosts the demand of the market.

The Asia Pacific region has better prospect in growing with a high rate of CAGR in the coming years as the regional market will witness several changes in the healthcare sector. The increasing expenditure on the healthcare sector in the region leads to boost for demand in region.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Microneedle Patches Market?

According to PMR analysis,

  • Nissha Co.
  • CosMED Pharmaceutica
  • Skyn ICELAND
  • Micron Biomedical
  • Micropoint Technologies
  • Bela LAB
  • Dermaject
  • Raphas
  • nanoBioSciences
  • Win Coat Corporation

are identified as the key players of the Microneedle Patches market.

Key Segments

By Product Type

  • Dissolving
  • Insoluble

By Application

  • Medical
  • Cosmetics
  • Surgerical

By End User

  • Hospitals
  • Specialized clinics
  • Cosmetics care centers

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa

