Personal health wearables to make inroads to the Radiation Pneumonitis Treatment Market

AI-backed computer algorithms (more of sophisticated algorithms), better known as chatbots, are capable of conducting meaningful conversations (human-like) through option-based, textual, or voice-based input. The basic advantage of these chatbots would be smooth sailing on the part of patients in spite healthcare personnel being out of reach at times (due to factors like non-operation hours, disaster-induced overloads over the calls, and likewise). This would result in cutting down on long hours of drug approvals through the US FDA. This would be the functioning of the Radiation Pneumonitis Treatment Market in the next 10 years.

According to the latest research by PMR, Radiation Pneumonitis Treatment is set to witness a 4.2% growth during the year 2021-2031. Radiation pneumonitis is an inflammation of the lung tissue induced by radiotherapy, thus affecting its therapeutic ratio. The major factor involving the occurrence of radiation pneumonitis include the size of the area receiving radiation treatment.

The demand for radiation pneumonitis treatment is set to increase over the forecast period. This is due to the high incidence of occurrence of symptomatic radiation pneumonitis with incidence rate up to 40% in most patients receiving radiotherapy, as according to the data published by the Journal of European Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology.

The demand for radiation pneumonitis treatment is largely based on the risk of development of radiation pneumonitis due to patient related factors as well as treatment related factors. The patient related factors, such as patient age, gender, smoking status, performance status and underlying pulmonary conditions increase the chances of developing radiation pneumonitis.

These factors extend support to the growth in demand for radiation pneumonitis treatment. Essentially, treatment factors such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy have highest risk associated with radiation pneumonitis. These factors propel the need for radiation pneumonitis treatment.

The advancements in the understanding of molecular mechanisms involving the injury of tissues and the novel methodologies for the prevention and treatment of radiation pneumonitis has led to a drive in demand for radiation pneumonitis treatment.

Initially, radiation pneumonitis treatment was done by the use of cortecosteriods. The factors introduced for the management of radiation pneumonitis such as the application of therapies targeting free radical production are the most augmentative factors for radiation pneumonitis treatment.

Additionally, the assessment of treatment factors involving the targeting of cytokine and Growth Factor Expression after radiation will improve the growth of demand in radiation pneumonitis treatment prior to successful clinical models. The adoption of Intensity-modulated Therapy also associates with lower rates of radiation pneumonitis and acts as a supplementary factor for growth in radiation pneumonitis treatment.

According to the Future Oncology journal data study for the year 2019, the incidence of radiation pneumonitis in the U.S. population accounted for over 12.4% for patients with Stage III non-small-cell lung cancer. This incidence is also associated with the higher healthcare cost of treatment of radiation pneumonitis in the U.S. Government support with programs such as Medicaid have positively influenced the adoption of radiation pneumonitis treatment in the country.

There is an extensive amount of research studies involving the incidence of radiation pneumonitis and its management and treatment in Canada. The institutes such as the Canadian Cancer Society offer specialized treatment plans for the management of radiation pneumonitis in addition to offering knowledge and awareness based on procedures involving radiation therapy.

According to a recent study review by BMC Pulmonary Medicine, patient related habits with regard to smoking can play an evidenced impact on lung tissue post radiation therapy. In the U.K., over 6.7% of patients with Stereotactic Ablative Radiotherapy developed radiation pneumonitis in a 2018 study.

The relation between smoking and development of radiation pneumonitis in the region of Europe has impacted the evaluation of radiation pneumonitis treatment for post-radiation therapy.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Radiation Pneumonitis Treatment?

The key companies working in radiation therapy and solutions for radiation pneumonitis treatment and management are,

Provision Healthcare LLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Elekta AB (pub)

C. R. Bard Inc.

Optivus Proton Therapy Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems Inc.

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Isoray Medical Inc.

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Key SegmentsBy Risk of Development

Patient Related Factors Pre-Existing Lung Conditions COPD Asthma Interstitial Lung Disease Smoking Associated Hypoxia

Treatment Related Factors Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Radiation Therapy Surgery



By Technology

4D CT ventilation imaging

Imaging Based Biomarkers: Pre-Treatment FDG

NTCP Modeling (Risk Assessment)

By End User

Hospitals

Research Centers and Laboratories

Research Institutions

