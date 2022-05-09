Chemotherapy-Induced Acral Erythema Market 2022 Global Projection By Key Players – Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc– Analysis and Forecast to 2031

According to latest research by Persistence Market Research, Chemotherapy-Induced Acral Erythema Market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Increase in usage of chemotherapeutic agents due to increasing prevalence of cancers is the major growth driver of chemotherapy induced acral erythema treatment market.

Acral erythema is also known as hand-foot syndrome or palmoplantar erythrodysesthesia. Acryl erythema is a result of adverse drug reaction typically occur after several months of treatment with chemotherapeutic agents. Being the major cause of death, it is estimated 18.1 million new cases of cancer and 9.5 million cancer related deaths worldwide.

By 2040, the annual number of cancer cases is expected to increase to 29.5 million and the number of cancer deaths is expected to increase to 16.4 million. The increased prevalence of cancer is to explode new cases of acral erythema and promote the chemotherapy-induced acral erythema market.

