Chemotherapy-Induced Acral Erythema Market 2022 Global Projection By Key Players – Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc– Analysis and Forecast to 2031

Posted on 2022-05-09 by in Biotech, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Technology // 0 Comments

Chemotherapy-Induced Acral Erythema Market 2022

With the established fact that AI technology would be helping the medical professionals in execution of daily tasks, the other side stating that hackers could also exploit this technology for attacking medical systems and stealing protected healthcare information can’t be ignored. Medical cybersecurity professionals will actually have an uphill task herein. Genetics is also being used in treatment. This would be the direction Chemotherapy-Induced Acral Erythema Market would be going to in the next decade.

According to latest research by Persistence Market Research, Chemotherapy-Induced Acral Erythema Market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. 

Increase in usage of chemotherapeutic agents due to increasing prevalence of cancers is the major growth driver of chemotherapy induced acral erythema treatment market.

Acral erythema is also known as hand-foot syndrome or palmoplantar erythrodysesthesia. Acryl erythema is a result of adverse drug reaction typically occur after several months of treatment with chemotherapeutic agents. Being the major cause of death, it is estimated 18.1 million new cases of cancer and 9.5 million cancer related deaths worldwide.

By 2040, the annual number of cancer cases is expected to increase to 29.5 million and the number of cancer deaths is expected to increase to 16.4 million. The increased prevalence of cancer is to explode new cases of acral erythema and promote the chemotherapy-induced acral erythema market.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32633

There are many growth drivers of the acral erythema market that frequently affect the market. One of the major driver in the acral erythema market is the increased detection of cancer. In recent years, the number of patients with cancer has increased. Ongoing research in the development of novel products and therapies for the management of acral erythema is another key factor contributing to the growth of the acral erythema market. 

This also creates a window for acral erythema and industrial demand window for acral erythema. Another important factor in the acral erythema market is the increased elderly population. People get older and more susceptible to cancer because of their current lifestyle.

All of these factors also affect the acral erythema market as they increase the number of patients receiving chemotherapy each year. Increasing prevalence of cancer propel the growth of chemotherapy-induced acral erythema market.

Clinical management of acral erythema is largely focused on palliative measures such as pain management and nutritional support. Increasing prevalence of the conditions led to technological advancements in the market. 

ActiPatch® (BioElectronics Corporation, 2016), is a non-invasive, electroceutical device which uses electromagnetic fields to modulate efferent nerve activity which reduces the pain. Innovate Pharmaceuticals developed an innovative novel liquid formulation of aspirin. Innovate Pharmaceuticals has received crucial support from GC Business Growth Hub and MATMED for human clinical trials to test how the drug helps patients with both Covid-19 and cancer.

GSK Consumer Healthcare launched, New Advil Dual Action with Acetaminophen Over-The-Counter Oral Pain Relief Category in 25 Years in the U.S. Teva Announces Launch of First Generic Celebrex® Capsules in the U.S. in 2014.

Additionally, increased investment in research and development and technological advancement in the acral erythema treatment is expected to underpin the growth of the chemotherapy-induced acral erythema market.

The market for chemotherapy-induced acral erythema most prominently driven by countries like U.S. According to WHO, in 2020, there was an estimation of 1,806,590 new cases of cancer diagnosed in the U.S. Estimated national expenditures for cancer care in the U.S. in 2018 were $150.8 billion. In future years, costs are likely to increase as the population ages and more people have cancer. 

Request for Table of Content@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32633

300 000 new cases of cancer diagnosed each year among children aged 0-19 years. Increasing cases of cancer can led to increase in cases of acral erythrma. This will primarily boost the expected market growth in the region. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals acquired CerSci Therapeutics in 2020, a developer of treatments for pain and other neurological conditions, for $52.5M.

Europe accounts for only one-eighth of the world’s population, but accounts for about a quarter of the world’s cancer incidence, with about 3.7 million new cases annually. Lungs, breasts, stomach, liver, colon and breast cancer induce the most cancer deaths each year. In 2016, 1.2 million people died from cancer, more than a quarter (25.8%) of the total death. 

With the acquisition of IFM Tre, Novartis adds clinical and preclinical anti-inflammatory programs to its portfolio. Swiss company pays $310 million upfront to access IFM Tre’s portfolio of NLPR3 antagonists, comprising one clinical program and two preclinical programs.

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of chemotherapy-induced acral erythema drugs include, 

  • Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
  • Bayer
  • Sanofi
  • Johnson & Johnson Services
  • AstraZeneca
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi has entered into an agreement to sell its anti-inflammatory portfolio to the Italian company Fidia Farmaceutici to streamline its products, established in March 2021.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32633

Key Segments

By Product Type

  • Pyridoxine (Vitamin B6)
  • Analgesics
  • Antihistaminic
  • NSAIDS
  • Oral/Topical Glucocorticoids
  • Anti-Inflammatory And Anti-Edematous Agents
  • Others (Cold Compression Therapy, Emollients, Device)

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacy
  • Drugstore
  • Online Platforms
  • Retail Pharmacy

About Us:

Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution