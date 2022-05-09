EMG Biosensors Market Projection By Technology, Top Key Players, Demand, Segment, Regional Analysis Revenue Forecast Till – 2031

Posted on 2022-05-09 by in Biotech, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Technology // 0 Comments

New York, United States, 2022-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

EMG Biosensors Market 2022

The healthcare vertical is expected to accelerate based on IoMT (Internet of Medical Technology). The key players in IoMT help in designing and tuning to sophisticated custom software. Also, iTunes or Google Play catalogs have encompassed healthcare and wellness mobile apps. With synchronization with wearables like fitness trackers or pulsometers for using data collected via sensors placed on body for reporting/analysing health conditions, the EMG Biosensors Market is there to take the healthcare vertical by storm in the next 10 years.

According to latest research by Persistence Market Research, EMG biosensors Market is set to witness positive growth during 2021-2031. The global EMG biosensors market is expected to be driven by increased prevalence and rise in incidence of neuromuscular abnormalities. 

Electromyography (EMG) is a diagnostic procedure for assessing the health of muscles and the nerve cells that control them (motor neurons). Results from EMG may indicate neuromuscular dysfunction, muscle dysfunction, or problems with neuromuscular signaling.

The growing incidences of neurological disorders among the pediatric and geriatric population are escalating the demand for EMG tests across the globe. Despite advances in current medicine and advances in new treatments, the heterogeneity and complexity of this disease affects more than 65 million people worldwide.

The prevalence of neurological and neuromuscular conditions is increasing worldwide. Muscular dystrophy is one of the most common types of muscular dystrophy, affecting 1 in 8,000 people. 

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32636

EMG devices are widely used by doctors for the early detection of neurological and neuromuscular disorders, or for monitoring the flow of impulses in the brain and muscles. With the increasing prevalence of neuromuscular conditions, the demand for EMG devices is gaining momentum over the outlook period. One of the main drivers of these growths is the increasing demand for digitized EMG systems.

The EMG biosensor market has grown in popularity due to continued research activities in the field of neuromuscular diseases. The increasing incidence of neurological disorders in the pediatric population is driving the worldwide demand for EMG testing. This, combined with the growth of the elderly population, represents one of the important factors supporting the growth of the EMG biosensor market.

Apart from this, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery, raising awareness regarding early diagnosis and screening, and improving health care infrastructure are other important factors contributing to the growth of the market. In 2017, the Global Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation claimed that motor neuron disease killed more than 237,053 people worldwide. Also, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation, more than 10.0 million individuals worldwide currently have Parkinson’s.

The increasing prevalence of this disease is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Technological advances in EMG systems and the demand for EMG biosensors to curb rising costs associated with hospitals and healthcare are important driving forces that can underpin the market growth.

The iMotions EMG module integrates BIOPAC and Shimmer multiple EMG devices and provides flexible data acquisition options. With iMotions, you can simultaneously monitor EMG from multiple muscle groups around the body, detect facial muscle movement (fEMG) with VR, or combine with iMotions API and other biosensors to open up even more possibilities. 

EMG sensors were typically placed radially around the circumference of a flexible band (e.g., EMG armband and high density surface EMG grid (HDEMG)). With the development of wireless communication and embedded computing technology, the recent development of these sensors now allows wearable EMG devices to be used to obtain discreet EMG data.

Request for Table of Content@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32636

Over the last few decades, technological advances have pushed new sEMG solutions and expanded the range of market possibilities. We are focusing our efforts on designing portable and lightweight equipment for both existing and new EMG companies. So, for example, new sEMG solutions integrate electrodes into fibers and incorporate them into common sportswear, but these systems measure thigh muscles through most sensored sports tights.

Dr. Richard Ribchester, University of Edinburgh, U.K. got Delsys Prize for Innovation in Electromyography in 2015. The award recognizes its contribution to fiber optic confocal endoscopy (CEM) applications as a tool for direct visualization of muscle neuromuscular junctions and motor nerve fibers.

Recently, EMG has been performed with NCV (nerve conduction velocity) test to detect the presence, location, and degree of nerve and muscle damage.

Geographically, it is expected to achieve strong growth over the forecast period to continue to provide significant growth opportunities for the North American market supply. Factors such as technological advances, new product launches, increased awareness of sensory states and increased funding for the development of high-quality, advanced medical devices are contributing to the growth of the EMG equipment industry in the region. 

Significant growth is expected in North America during the forecast period. The United States is also an important market for North American EMG biosensors. Rise in incidence of neuromuscular abnormalities and increasing geriatric population in U.S., increase in access to health care facilities for diagnosis and treatment, and surge in disposable income make U.S. the fastest growing market for EMG biosensors during the forecast period.

Neuromuscular diseases encompass a diverse group of disorders with an overall prevalence of 1/35001/2500 representing the leading cause of mortality and morbidity in children and adults. Its rarity and versatility present certain challenges to the provision of health care and the development and marketing of research and therapies. 

Although each disease is rare, neuromuscular disease affects an estimated half a million patients in Europe and results in lifetime disability that entails significant costs to families and health care systems. Regional and national differences in management and incomplete implementation of criteria lead to international disparities in neuromuscular disease patients with the same diagnosis and different outcomes. Europe is projected to dominate the global market owing to high prevalence and incidence of neuromuscular disease.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32636

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of EMG Biosensors include, 

  • PLUX Wireless Biosignals S.A.
  • Shimmer
  • OpenBCI
  • Multi Bio Sensors Inc.
  • Innopsys
  • Pinnacle Technology
  • Biometrics Ltd.
  • Butler Technologies
  • iMotions
  • mDurance Solutions SL.
  • Delsys Incorporated
  • Ambu A/S.
  • Cadwell® Industries Inc.

The new sEMG system, the mDurance® system (mDurance), enables private clinicians, physical therapists, and sports professionals to automate signal processing to instantly generate patient reports, reducing the complexity encountered in traditional neuromuscular analysis.

Key Segments

By Product Type

  • Electromyography (EMG)
  • Surface electromyogram (sEMG)
  • High-density surface EMG (HD-EMG)

By Connection Type

  • Wired and Wireless Communications
  • Electrode Connection

By End User

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Research Institutes

About Us:

Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution