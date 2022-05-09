EMG Biosensors Market Projection By Technology, Top Key Players, Demand, Segment, Regional Analysis Revenue Forecast Till – 2031

The prevalence of neurological and neuromuscular conditions is increasing worldwide. Muscular dystrophy is one of the most common types of muscular dystrophy, affecting 1 in 8,000 people.

EMG devices are widely used by doctors for the early detection of neurological and neuromuscular disorders, or for monitoring the flow of impulses in the brain and muscles. With the increasing prevalence of neuromuscular conditions, the demand for EMG devices is gaining momentum over the outlook period. One of the main drivers of these growths is the increasing demand for digitized EMG systems.

The EMG biosensor market has grown in popularity due to continued research activities in the field of neuromuscular diseases. The increasing incidence of neurological disorders in the pediatric population is driving the worldwide demand for EMG testing. This, combined with the growth of the elderly population, represents one of the important factors supporting the growth of the EMG biosensor market.

Apart from this, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery, raising awareness regarding early diagnosis and screening, and improving health care infrastructure are other important factors contributing to the growth of the market. In 2017, the Global Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation claimed that motor neuron disease killed more than 237,053 people worldwide. Also, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation, more than 10.0 million individuals worldwide currently have Parkinson’s.

The increasing prevalence of this disease is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Technological advances in EMG systems and the demand for EMG biosensors to curb rising costs associated with hospitals and healthcare are important driving forces that can underpin the market growth.