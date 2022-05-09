Meatainers Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 5.7% Throughout The Forecast Period 2022 To 2032

The global meatainers market is estimated at USD 172 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 301 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key players of the Meatainers market survey report:

Industrial Packaging Corporation

CoolSeal USA

Charta Packaging

Autcor Packaging

Standard Meat

Kruger Packaging

Robert Mann Packaging

Cano Container Corporation

Star Box Inc.

Crown Packaging

Norampac Inc.

Other Players

Global Meatainers Market Segments

By Meat Type : Beef Chicken Lamb Pork Others

By Product Type : Cylindrical Shape Cubical Shape Other Shapes

By Sales Channel : Online Sales Offline Sales

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





